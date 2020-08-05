Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red colour option has been quietly listed on Flipkart. The new variant is set to go on sale from 12am (midnight) at the start of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale tomorrow, August 6. The new colour option has a lightning-shaped back panel gradient finish. The red colour is splattered in different hues at the rear. The new option will be available in three RAM and Storage configurations, just like the other two current available colour options. The Realme 6 Pro was launched in Lightning Orange and Lightning Blue finishes back in March.

Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red price in India, sale offers

Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red option is already listed on Flipkart. The app listing suggests that the new colour option is set to go on sale at 12am (midnight) at the start of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale tomorrow. The phone comes in three configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at Rs. 17,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at Rs. 18,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at Rs. 19,999. The Realme 6 Pro also comes in Lightning Orange and Lightning Blue colour variants.

Sale offers on the Realme 6 Pro include 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,111 per month.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM. On the storage front, the Realme 6 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme 6 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.5 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate and comes with 20x hybrid zoom.

The Realme 6 Pro also features a dual hole-punch selfie camera setup at the front that comprises a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that comes with a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

The smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports the proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the Realme 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

