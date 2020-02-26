Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro have received a launch date. Realme teased just a day ago that the Realme 6 series is going to debut in India soon. Well, the wait ends now. Realme has officially announced that the Realme 6 series will be launched in India on March 5. The Realme 6 series will include two members –Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. Moreover, the company has also given us a glimpse of one of its upcoming Realme phones, which can be seen flaunting a hole-punch display. The pill-shaped cutout is also an indication that the upcoming Realme phone will pack a dual front camera setup.

Realme Mobiles CEO, Madhav Sheth, tweeted earlier today that the Realme 6 series will also pack a 64-megapixel camera. Just a day ago, a promotional image featuring Sheth and the company's new brand ambassador Salman Khan revealed that the Realme 6 will feature a 64-megapixel main camera. While it can't be said with certainty, but the presence of a 64-megapixel main camera on the vanilla Realme 6 suggests that the more powerful Realme 6 Pro might also pack one, or even more capable imaging hardware.

Get ready as we are all set for the biggest launch of the year!



User experience will get new benchmarks with the 64MP #ProCameraProDisplay of #realme6 and #realme6Pro.



Launching on 5th March with 1500 #realme fans. pic.twitter.com/s6PNEavTHI — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 26, 2020

Sheth's tweet also teases what he calls “ProDisplay”, which is most likely hinting at an upgrade in the display quality and characteristics over the Realme 5 series. More notably, the accompanying image featuring Khan shows him holding a Realme 6 series phone. It appears to have thin bezels and a pill-shaped hole-punch, much like the Poco X2. The shape of the hole-punch makes it clear that the Realme 6 series phone will have dual selfie cameras. Also, a high refresh panel, maybe?

The Realme 6 was recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance database with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC in tow. It is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery and will support Bluetooth 5.0 standard for wireless connectivity.

As for the Realme 6 Pro, it has also received the mandatory Wi-Fi Alliance certification and was recently spotted on the IMDA database as well. Not much is known about the rest of their hardware at the moment. But now that their launch has been confirmed, we'll get to know more about them via official teasers in the days leading up to their official debut.

As mentioned above, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will break cover at an event March 5 that starts at 12:30pm IST and will most likely be live streamed via the company's official channels.