Realme 5 series of phones are still fairly fresh in the market, but it appears that Realme has already started working on its successor, tentatively called the Realme 6 series. Going by the company's existing portfolio, the Realme 6 series will consist of the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i. One of them – the Realme 6 Pro – has now been certified by Singapore's IMDA. While the certification authority's database does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications, it does confirm that the Realme 6 Pro is in the pipeline.

The upcoming Realme phone's IMDA listing, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), clearly mentions the name Realme 6 Pro and also reveals the model number RMX2061. Interestingly, this model number has reportedly been spotted on the BIS database in India as well, alongside the alleged Realme 6 carrying the model number RMX2040.

Again, the purported BIS listing does not mention anything about the Realme 6 or the Realme 6 Pro's specifications, but if real, makes it abundantly clear that the Realme 6 Pro is on its way to India. As per a previous report, the RMX2061 phone is apparently the India variant of a Realme phone that was recently spotted on the US FCC database carrying the model number RMX2063 and packing a 4,300mAh battery.

As of now, there is no word as to when the Realme 6 Pro will launch in India or any other markets. And unfortunately, there have been no credible leaks so far that could shed some light on its specifications. However, given the hardware of its predecessor, it is safe to assume that the Realme 6 Pro will pack quad rear cameras and a Snapdragon 7xx series processor or its MediaTek equivalent. Moreover, alleged live images of the Realme 6 revealed a hole-punch display, which means this design choice might trickle down to the Realme 6 Pro as well.