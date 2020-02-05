Technology News
Realme 6 Pro aka RMX2061 Receives IMDA Certification in Singapore

Realme 6 Pro has reportedly been certified by BIS as well, hinting at an imminent India launch.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: IMDA

Realme 6 Pro will reportedly be launched alongside the vanilla Realme 6

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro has been certified in Singapore and India so far
  • The phone is also said to have a variant with RMX2063 model number
  • Realme 6 Pro might come equipped with a 4,300mAh battery

Realme 5 series of phones are still fairly fresh in the market, but it appears that Realme has already started working on its successor, tentatively called the Realme 6 series. Going by the company's existing portfolio, the Realme 6 series will consist of the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i. One of them – the Realme 6 Pro – has now been certified by Singapore's IMDA. While the certification authority's database does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications, it does confirm that the Realme 6 Pro is in the pipeline.

The upcoming Realme phone's IMDA listing, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), clearly mentions the name Realme 6 Pro and also reveals the model number RMX2061. Interestingly, this model number has reportedly been spotted on the BIS database in India as well, alongside the alleged Realme 6 carrying the model number RMX2040.

Again, the purported BIS listing does not mention anything about the Realme 6 or the Realme 6 Pro's specifications, but if real, makes it abundantly clear that the Realme 6 Pro is on its way to India. As per a previous report, the RMX2061 phone is apparently the India variant of a Realme phone that was recently spotted on the US FCC database carrying the model number RMX2063 and packing a 4,300mAh battery.

As of now, there is no word as to when the Realme 6 Pro will launch in India or any other markets. And unfortunately, there have been no credible leaks so far that could shed some light on its specifications. However, given the hardware of its predecessor, it is safe to assume that the Realme 6 Pro will pack quad rear cameras and a Snapdragon 7xx series processor or its MediaTek equivalent. Moreover, alleged live images of the Realme 6 revealed a hole-punch display, which means this design choice might trickle down to the Realme 6 Pro as well.

