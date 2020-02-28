Technology News
Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Week, 8GB RAM Tipped

Realme 6 Pro is set to be launched in the country on March 5 alongside the Realme 6.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 February 2020 09:20 IST
Realme 6 Pro is rumoured to be arriving in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro is listed on Geekbench with Android 10
  • The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • It is teased to carry a 64-megapixel quad camera setup

The upcoming Realme 6 Pro smartphone seems to have surfaced on Geekbench, tipping key specifications ahead of launch next week. Realme 6 series launch is set for March 5, and the Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an event in New Delhi to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. At the event, the company is also confirmed to unveil its first fitness band in India. Teasers of the phones suggest 90Hz display refresh rate, and a quad camera setup at the back.

As mentioned, a Geekbench listing for Realme smartphone with model number RMX2061 has popped up online, and this model number is believed to be associated with the Realme 6 Pro. The phone was spotted on the IMDA certification site earlier with the same model number.

The Geekbench listing suggests that Realme 6 Pro pack 8GB of RAM and run on the latest Android 10 software. The Realme 6 Pro is listed to be powered by an 1.8Ghz Qualcomm octa-core processor, and while processor name isn't mentioned, past reports suggest the presence of Snapdragon 720G processor on board. The phone managed to score 571 in single-core test, and 1676 in multi-core test.

To recall, three alleged Realme 6 Pro renders had also surfaced online recently and indicated that the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and gradient back panel finish with three colour options. Teasers indicate that the phone will sport a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter, an ultra-wide angle camera, telephoto lens with 20x zoom support, and a dedicated macro camera. The phone is also confirmed to support 30W fast charging technology and a dual hole-punch display with two selfie cameras up front. The cutouts are seen to be placed on the upper left corner of the screen.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
