The upcoming Realme 6 Pro smartphone seems to have surfaced on Geekbench, tipping key specifications ahead of launch next week. Realme 6 series launch is set for March 5, and the Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an event in New Delhi to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. At the event, the company is also confirmed to unveil its first fitness band in India. Teasers of the phones suggest 90Hz display refresh rate, and a quad camera setup at the back.

As mentioned, a Geekbench listing for Realme smartphone with model number RMX2061 has popped up online, and this model number is believed to be associated with the Realme 6 Pro. The phone was spotted on the IMDA certification site earlier with the same model number.

The Geekbench listing suggests that Realme 6 Pro pack 8GB of RAM and run on the latest Android 10 software. The Realme 6 Pro is listed to be powered by an 1.8Ghz Qualcomm octa-core processor, and while processor name isn't mentioned, past reports suggest the presence of Snapdragon 720G processor on board. The phone managed to score 571 in single-core test, and 1676 in multi-core test.

To recall, three alleged Realme 6 Pro renders had also surfaced online recently and indicated that the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and gradient back panel finish with three colour options. Teasers indicate that the phone will sport a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter, an ultra-wide angle camera, telephoto lens with 20x zoom support, and a dedicated macro camera. The phone is also confirmed to support 30W fast charging technology and a dual hole-punch display with two selfie cameras up front. The cutouts are seen to be placed on the upper left corner of the screen.