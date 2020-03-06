Realme announced its Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones yesterday, March 5. The Realme 6 will first go on sale on March 11 and the Realme 6 Pro will be available for the first time on March 13. Anticipating the amount of people who would want to but the two phones, CEO of Realme India Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that there will be an early access sale for the Realme 6 series. According to the tweet, people interested in buying either of the phones can make a fixed deposit before March 10 to reserve the phone.

Guys, another chance to get #realme6series before anyone else!

Early Access Sale starts today on https://t.co/EgEe8viGtE.

- Pay ₹3,000 deposit before Mar. 10th ensuring 100% to buy

- Pay balance due between 1st sale - Mar. 15th

Also get exciting offers on #realmeAccessories. pic.twitter.com/pruklnHV8r — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 6, 2020

Those who want an assurance of getting the Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro can pay a deposit of Rs. 3,000 between March 5 and March 10 which ensures that they will receive the phone. After making the deposit, all they have to do is pay the remaining amount for the phone they want between the first sale date and March 15. So, if you want the Realme 6, you will have to pay the remaining amount between March 11 and March 15. Similarly, if you want the Realme 6 Pro, you will have to make the complete payment between March 13 and March 15. Once the complete payment is done, the phone is expected to ship within three days after the payment.

The tweet by Madhav Sheth also states there will be some offers on the Realme accessories as well. The early access sale is open since yesterday on the company website.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro price in India

The Realme 6 comes in three variants, 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The base variant costs Rs. 12,999, the 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 14,999, and the top-end model costs Rs. 15,999. On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro also comes in three variants priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option.