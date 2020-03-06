Technology News
  • Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know

Realme 6 Pro or Realme 6 can be reserved by paying Rs. 3000 before March 10 and paying the remaining amount between the first sale date and March 15.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2020 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MadhavSheth1

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 come with quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro can be reserved right now
  • People can reserve the phones by paying a deposit of Rs. 3,000
  • Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999

Realme announced its Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones yesterday, March 5. The Realme 6 will first go on sale on March 11 and the Realme 6 Pro will be available for the first time on March 13. Anticipating the amount of people who would want to but the two phones, CEO of Realme India Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that there will be an early access sale for the Realme 6 series. According to the tweet, people interested in buying either of the phones can make a fixed deposit before March 10 to reserve the phone.

Those who want an assurance of getting the Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro can pay a deposit of Rs. 3,000 between March 5 and March 10 which ensures that they will receive the phone. After making the deposit, all they have to do is pay the remaining amount for the phone they want between the first sale date and March 15. So, if you want the Realme 6, you will have to pay the remaining amount between March 11 and March 15. Similarly, if you want the Realme 6 Pro, you will have to make the complete payment between March 13 and March 15. Once the complete payment is done, the phone is expected to ship within three days after the payment.

The tweet by Madhav Sheth also states there will be some offers on the Realme accessories as well. The early access sale is open since yesterday on the company website.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro price in India

The Realme 6 comes in three variants, 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The base variant costs Rs. 12,999, the 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 14,999, and the top-end model costs Rs. 15,999. On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro also comes in three variants priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option.

Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Realme, Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 price in India, Realme 6 Pro price in India
Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report

