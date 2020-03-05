Technology News
loading

Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates

Realme 6 series will include Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones. Realme Band is set to debut as the company’s first smart band.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 5 March 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates

Realme 6 Pro is teased to come with 90Hz full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Realme 6 price is rumoured to start at Rs. 12,999
  • Realme Band is confirmed to include a curved colour screen
  • Realme 6 launch will kick off at 12:30pm

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, and Realme Band are also set to make their official debut in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an online-only presentation today, as a part of which the company will detail the new phones and wearable. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will succeed the company's Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones, respectively. Realme Band is going to be the company's first smart band and the company has already revealed several key features of the wearable.

Realme 6 series launch presentation will kick off at 12:30pm today on YouTube. As always, we will bring you live updates from the launch presentation right here. You can also check out the presentation in real-time that we have embedded below.

Here's everything we know about the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and Realme Band before the official launch presentation:

Realme 6 price, specifications (expected)

Realme 6 price is yet to be revealed officially, however we have seen conflicting information regarding the expecting pricing of the phone. One rumour claims that the phone will start at Rs. 9,999, whereas a Flipkart advertisement that was spotted online noted the pricing to begin at Rs. 12,999. There is no indication on how many storage variants the company is planning to bring to India.

The company has revealed that the phone will feature 90Hz full-HD+ display, quad rear camera setup, 30w fast charging support, and a single selfie shooter.

Realme 6 Pro price, specifications (expected)

Realme 6 Pro was said to start at Rs. 13,999 as a part of the same rumour that claimed the Rs. 9,999 pricing for Realme 6, however if Realme 6 starts at Rs. 12,999, the Realme 6 Price is likely to be more expensive. Thankfully, we won't have to wait for long to get the official pricing information.

In terms of the specifications, Realme 6 Pro will feature 90Hz full-HD+ display, quad rear camera setup, 30w fast charging support, and dual selfie shooters on the front.

Realme Band features, specifications (expected)

Realme has confirmed that Realme Band will feature a heart-rate monitor, a curved colour screen, and IP68 water resistance. The smart band will offer nine sports modes to track various activities, including a Cricket Mode. The company is also packing sleep quality monitoring feature as well as a USB Direct Charge port. The Realme Band will be offered in Yellow, Olive Green, and Black colours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Realme 6 price in India, Realme 6 Pro price in India, Realme, Realme 6 specifications, Realme 6 Pro specifications
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021

Related Stories

Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  3. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  5. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  6. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  7. Coronavirus Affects James Bond, as No Time to Die Is Delayed
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro May Launch as Soon as April 14
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman: New Batmobile Unveiled in Photos From Director Matt Reeves
  2. Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates
  3. Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021
  4. Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100
  5. Apple Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  6. No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns
  7. Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
  8. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple Supplier Skyworks Cuts Forecasts on Supply Chain Hit
  9. Realme 6 Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  10. Twitter Testing Stories-Like Fleets That Disappear After 24 Hours, Available in Brazil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.