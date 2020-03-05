Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, and Realme Band are also set to make their official debut in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an online-only presentation today, as a part of which the company will detail the new phones and wearable. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will succeed the company's Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones, respectively. Realme Band is going to be the company's first smart band and the company has already revealed several key features of the wearable.

Realme 6 series launch presentation will kick off at 12:30pm today on YouTube. As always, we will bring you live updates from the launch presentation right here. You can also check out the presentation in real-time that we have embedded below.

Here's everything we know about the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and Realme Band before the official launch presentation:

Realme 6 price, specifications (expected)

Realme 6 price is yet to be revealed officially, however we have seen conflicting information regarding the expecting pricing of the phone. One rumour claims that the phone will start at Rs. 9,999, whereas a Flipkart advertisement that was spotted online noted the pricing to begin at Rs. 12,999. There is no indication on how many storage variants the company is planning to bring to India.

The company has revealed that the phone will feature 90Hz full-HD+ display, quad rear camera setup, 30w fast charging support, and a single selfie shooter.

Realme 6 Pro price, specifications (expected)

Realme 6 Pro was said to start at Rs. 13,999 as a part of the same rumour that claimed the Rs. 9,999 pricing for Realme 6, however if Realme 6 starts at Rs. 12,999, the Realme 6 Price is likely to be more expensive. Thankfully, we won't have to wait for long to get the official pricing information.

In terms of the specifications, Realme 6 Pro will feature 90Hz full-HD+ display, quad rear camera setup, 30w fast charging support, and dual selfie shooters on the front.

Realme Band features, specifications (expected)

Realme has confirmed that Realme Band will feature a heart-rate monitor, a curved colour screen, and IP68 water resistance. The smart band will offer nine sports modes to track various activities, including a Cricket Mode. The company is also packing sleep quality monitoring feature as well as a USB Direct Charge port. The Realme Band will be offered in Yellow, Olive Green, and Black colours.