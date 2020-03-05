Realme 6 series is set to launch in India today. The new smartphone series, which will include the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, will come with a hole-punch design and include a 90Hz display. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will also offer multiple rear cameras. While the Realme 6 is rumoured to come with a MediaTek SoC, the Realme 6 Pro could include a Qualcomm chip. Alongside the Realme 6 phones, the Chinese company is launching the anticipated Realme Band. The launch was initially planned at a physical location. However, Realme ultimately decided to cancel the original plan and host an online-only launch instead -- thanks to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Read on for all details of the Realme 6 launch, including its live stream timings and expected specifications.

Realme 6 launch event: How to watch live stream?

The Realme 6 launch will be live streamed through the Realme India channel on YouTube. The live stream will be at 12:30pm IST today, and you can check it out below. You can certainly stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to see what's latest the company has for the Indian market.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 price in India (rumoured)

The Realme 6 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 13,999, while the Realme 6 price will begin at Rs. 9,999, as per a recent report. Both Realme phones are likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme.com website soon after their launch. However, offline availability of the handsets would also be announced during the live stream.

Realme 6 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme 6 Pro is teased to have a 90Hz full-HD+ display and come with a dual hole-punch selfie camera. The phone will also be powered by a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 20x zoom support. Further, it will have 30W Flash Charge fast charging technology. The Realme 6 Pro is also rumoured to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Realme 6 specifications (expected)

Similar to the Realme 6 Pro, the Realme 6 will come with a 90Hz display. The smartphone will also include multiple rear cameras and come with 30W Flash Charge technology. Some teaser images have also suggested a single selfie camera on the hole-punch display design. Besides, the Realme 6 is rumoured to have a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC.

Realme Band specifications (expected)

Alongside the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6, the Chinese company is launching the Realme Band at its launch later today. The Realme Band will come with nine sports modes and have a built-in USB Direct Charge port to let users plug the capsule into any supported adapter to charge it -- without requiring any particular cable or a dock. The fitness tracking band also appears to have a colour touchscreen panel with a curved designed and IP68-certified build. Furthermore, it will have three band colour options – Yellow, Olive Green, and Black.

The Realme Band will go on sale shortly after the launch -- through a “Hate-to-wait” sale that will go live on the Realme.com website.