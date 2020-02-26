Realme announced earlier today that the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be launched in India on March 5. Soon after the revelation, Realme has now revealed some of the key features that will make their way to the Realme 6 series, and they appear quite impressive for a budget phone. Realme has teased a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup for the Realme 6 series, alongside a 90Hz display with a hole-punch design and support for 30W Flash Charge technology. Realme has also given us a glimpse of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro's front panel via official teasers.

64-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Realme's official event site reveals that the Realme 6 series will pack a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera. It will be assisted by an ultra-wide angle shooter to let users capture a wider panorama, a telephoto lens for long-range shots, and a dedicated macro camera to click close-up photos. Realme is yet to reveal the megapixel count of the remaining sensors, and is also yet to specify the make of 64-megapixel sensor – whether it is the Sony IMX686 or the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Realme 6 is teased to pack a single front camera, while the Pro variant will have two lenses

Next, Realme's event site also gives us a closer look at the Realme 6 and its Pro sibling's front camera. The Realme 6 appears to have a single hole-punch selfie camera, while the Realme 6 Pro has a pill-shaped cut out to accommodate two camera lenses. The display has uniformly thin bezels, while the earpiece strip is sandwiched between the glass and the phone's frame.

Realme 6 series will pack a full-HD+ display that will offer 90Hz refresh rate

More notably, the Realme 6 series has been teased to pack a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother frame transition. It remains uncertain whether the 90Hz refresh rate will be reserved for the Realme 6 Pro. Additionally, the company has also confirmed support for 30W Flash Charge technology for the Realme 6 series. Prior to the launch event on March 5, Realme has also detailed the blind order details and offers for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

How to avail Realme 6 series blind order benefits?

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro blind orders are now open for potential buyers

To register for the blind order scheme, potential buyers will first have to deposit a sum of Rs. 1,000 before March 4, and then pay the remaining amount for the Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro before the first sale on March 15. Realme 6 buyers will get the Realme Buds 2 earphones as a freebie that will be delivered alongside their phone.

As for Realme 6 Pro buyers, they will get a discount coupon worth Rs. 1,000 towards the Realme Buds Wireless earphones. You can check more details about the Realme 6 series features and the blind order offers here.