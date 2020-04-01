Due to the recent increase of GST on smartphones, Realme has increased the prices of its phones in India. Most recent phones in the Realme portfolio seem to have been affected, and an increase of Rs. 1,000 reflects on the newly launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones. The Indian government announced an increase in GST on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent. This increase came into effect from April 1, Wednesday, and many companies like Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have also revised their prices after the GST hike.

Realme 6 price in India now starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other, is now priced in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 19,999. Realme says that this is its first price hike since H2 2018.

The Realme 5i launched in January also sees a rise in price, and it now starts at Rs. 9,999 (price hike of Rs. 1,000). In comparison, the Realme C3 that was launched a month later sees a price hike of Rs. 500 only, and is now priced starting at Rs. 7,499. Realme X2 also sees a price hike of Rs. 1,000, but price of the Realme X2 Pro remains unchanged. Instead, Realme has increased the price of the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition by Rs. 2,000 and it is currently listed for Rs. 36,999. Old phones like the Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and even the Realme XT have seen a Rs. 1,000 increase in price.

Smartphone Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Realme 6 Pro 16,999 17,999 Realme 6 12,999 13,999 Realme 5i 8,999 9,999 Realme C3 6,999 7,499 Realme X2 16,999 17,999 Realme X2 Pro 29,999 29,999 Realme X2 Pro Master Edition 34,999 36,999



Apart from Realme, smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Poco, and Oppo have announced revision in prices due to GST increase.