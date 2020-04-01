Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Announces Price Hike on Phones Due to GST Rise, Realme X2 Pro Price Increased by Rs. 2,000

Realme Announces Price Hike on Phones Due to GST Rise, Realme X2 Pro Price Increased by Rs. 2,000

Realme X2 Pro price remains unchanged, but the Realme X2 sees a price hike of Rs. 1,000

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2020 17:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Announces Price Hike on Phones Due to GST Rise, Realme X2 Pro Price Increased by Rs. 2,000

Realme C3 price in India increased by Rs. 500

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro is now priced starting at Rs. 17,999
  • All Realme 5 series of phones see a price hike in India
  • Realme X2 Pro price in India remains the same

Due to the recent increase of GST on smartphones, Realme has increased the prices of its phones in India. Most recent phones in the Realme portfolio seem to have been affected, and an increase of Rs. 1,000 reflects on the newly launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones. The Indian government announced an increase in GST on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent. This increase came into effect from April 1, Wednesday, and many companies like Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have also revised their prices after the GST hike.

Realme 6 price in India now starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other, is now priced in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 19,999. Realme says that this is its first price hike since H2 2018.

The Realme 5i launched in January also sees a rise in price, and it now starts at Rs. 9,999 (price hike of Rs. 1,000). In comparison, the Realme C3 that was launched a month later sees a price hike of Rs. 500 only, and is now priced starting at Rs. 7,499. Realme X2 also sees a price hike of Rs. 1,000, but price of the Realme X2 Pro remains unchanged. Instead, Realme has increased the price of the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition by Rs. 2,000 and it is currently listed for Rs. 36,999. Old phones like the Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and even the Realme XT have seen a Rs. 1,000 increase in price.

Smartphone Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.)
Realme 6 Pro 16,999 17,999
Realme 6 12,999 13,999
Realme 5i 8,999 9,999
Realme C3 6,999 7,499
Realme X2 16,999 17,999
Realme X2 Pro 29,999 29,999
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition 34,999 36,999


Apart from Realme, smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Poco, and Oppo have announced revision in prices due to GST increase.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Decent selfie cameras
  • Good all-round performance
  • Solid battery life and quick charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Somewhat bulky
  • Cameras could do better in low light
Read detailed Realme 6 Pro review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 5i

Realme 5i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Below average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 5i review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme C3

Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, Realme, Realme C3, Realme 5i
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XR Price in India Increased Due to GST Rate Impact

Related Stories

Realme Announces Price Hike on Phones Due to GST Rise, Realme X2 Pro Price Increased by Rs. 2,000
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  2. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  3. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  4. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  5. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  6. ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30
  7. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  8. Vivo S6 With 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Apple Hikes Prices of iPhone Models in India Due to GST Rate Impact
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A10s Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
  2. BigBasket Starts Deliveries With Cab Aggregators And Restaurant Associations, Grofers Also Faces Shortage of Staff
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Leaked Case Renders Tip New Sandstone Case Colours and a Nylon Variant
  4. Coronavirus WhatsApp Chatbot By Government Crosses 1.7 Crore Users in 10 Days of Launch
  5. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Launch on April 8 with Huawei P40 Series
  6. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Said to Launch on April 14, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Also Tipped
  7. TikTok Donating Rs. 100 Crores Worth of Medical Equipment to India to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak
  8. Spotify, Warner Music, Saregama Ink New Deals That Bring Missing Songs to India
  9. Snapchat Launches New Snap Lenses For Coronavirus Using AR for Social Distancing
  10. Huawei P40 Pro Gets Highest DxOMark Score Yet, Tops Selfie Camera List As Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com