Realme 6 Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch

Realme 6 price is said to start at Rs. 12,999, as per an online advertisement campaign run by Realme retail partner Flipkart.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 5 March 2020 09:57 IST
Realme 6 Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme 6 is going to be the successor to Realme 5 that was launched last year

Highlights
  • Realme 6 price is yet to be officially announced by Realme
  • Realme 6 is already confirmed to feature 64-megapixel main camera
  • The sale date of the phone has also been tipped

Realme 6, alongside the Realme 6 Pro and Realme Band, is all set to be unveiled later today in India. Ahead of the official launch, the alleged pricing and first sale date of the phone have surfaced online thanks to an advertisement. Realme's online retail partner Flipkart has reportedly been running a campaign on Google that has indicated these details, even before Realme could reveal them today. Read on for more on Realme 6 alleged pricing, specifications, and more.

Realme 6 price in India, sale date (expected)

As per a screenshot shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal (the tweet has since been deleted) as well as several other Twitter users, Realme 6 price in India will allegedly start at Rs. 12,999. The Flipkart advertisement that is seemingly no longer visible right now also indicated that the phone will go on sale for the first time on March 11 at 12pm (noon). It is unclear when the Realme 6 Pro will go on sale.

The alleged pricing mentioned in the Flipkart advertisement is significantly more than what a previous rumour had indicated. So, take this Flipkart ad with a pinch of salt and Realme may surprise the consumers with a much lower price during the official launch presentation. Also, there are some conflicting details in the advertisement as it says the sale timing as 12 noon at one place and 12:30 at another.

Realme 6 specifications (expected)

Thanks to various official teasers, we already know fair bit about the Realme 6, it will feature a 90Hz full-HD+ display, a single selfie shooter as a part of hole-punch design, 30W fast charging support, and quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 SoC.

