Realme 6 Spotted on Geekbench Site With 8GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Realme 6 has appeared on Geekbench site with model number RMX2001.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2020 12:09 IST
Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are the two upcoming budget smartphones in India

Highlights
  • Realme 6 benchmark listing was uploaded on February 29
  • The listing shows the presence of Android 10
  • Realme 6 appears to have octa-core MT6875V/CC SoC

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are set to launch in India on March 5. But just days ahead of the official launch, both new Realme phones have apparently surfaced on benchmark website Geekbench -- suggesting their hardware details. The Geekbench listing particularly of the Realme 6 hints at the presence of a MediaTek SoC, while the Realme 6 Pro appeared to have a Qualcomm chip. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are already teased to debut with a hole-punch display design. Both new Realme phones are also arriving with 90Hz refresh rate and multiple rear cameras.

The Geekbench listing shows a Realme phone with model number RMX2001 that seems to be the Realme 6, at least when we look at some previous records. It includes Android 10 and 8GB of RAM on the smartphone. Further, the listing shows that the phone has the octa-core MT6875V/CC, which would be the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC.

The upload date of the Geekbench listing is February 29. Furthermore, it shows that the phone has got a single-core score of 489 and a multi-core score of 1,605.

Similar to the Realme 6, the Realme 6 Pro recently surfaced on the Geekbench site with model number RMX2061. The benchmark site suggested Android 10, 8GB of RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G on the upcoming phone.

Realme hasn't yet confirmed the presence of SoCs on its new budget smartphones. However, the rumour mill has previously suggested the MediaTek SoC on the Realme 6 and the Qualcomm SoC on the Realme 6 Pro.

A recent report also claimed the pricing details of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 was reported to carry a starting price of Rs. 9,999, while the Realme 6 Pro would debut at an initial price of Rs. 13,999.

Realme is hosting the launch of the Realme 6 phones alongside unveiling the anticipated Realme Band on March 5. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect the arrival of fresh rumours and leaks suggesting the key details of the upcoming Realme devices.

Further reading: Realme 6 specifications, Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme India, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Black Shark 3 Render Leak Shows Off Triple Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch

