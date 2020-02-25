Technology News
loading

Realme 6 Launch Confirmed in Photo with CEO Madhav & Salman Khan Together

Realme CEO posted a photo on Twitter that bore Realme 6 watermark.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 February 2020 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6 Launch Confirmed in Photo with CEO Madhav & Salman Khan Together

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth and Salman Khan in a photo captured by the upcoming Realme 6

Highlights
  • Madhav Sheth posted a photo with Salman Khan using Realme 6 camera
  • The photo bore a watermark of Realme 6 at the bottom left
  • The phone will come with 64-megapixel AI quad camera

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth today teased its upcoming smartphone, Realme 6, indicating its impending launch. A photo that was posted on Twitter, cleared the air about Realme 6 and its existence, as one can clearly notice the Realme 6 watermark located at the bottom left in the shared picture. The photo also confirmed that the smartphone will come with 64-megapixel AI quad camera. There is still no word on a launch date or what will the price tag be.

As mentioned, Realme's Sheth published a photo on Twitter earlier today with Bollywood star Salman Khan. His appearance with Khan aside, the photo had an interesting watermark at the bottom that confirmed the existence of the Realme 6 and revealed that the phone will come with four cameras at the back and the primary shooter will have 64-megapixel resolution.

Earlier this month, Realme 6 surfaced in news as the phone's certification was listed in Singapore's IMDA [Infocomm Media Development Authority] database. At the time, we were also able to spot the listing of Realme 6 on the IMDA database that carried the model number RMX2001. The same model number was later spotted on the US FCC [United States Federal Communications Commission] certification database, that revealed the smartphone is likely to carry 4,300mAh battery. Other specs such as the dimensions [162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm] and weight [191 grams] were too mentioned in the listing.

Overall, the key specifications of the phone remain in the dark for now. However, several leaks have suggested that the Realme 6 will ditch the waterdrop notch of its predecessor and will instead opt for a centrally-positioned hole-punch.

Currently, Realme 5 is priced at Rs. 8,600 and includes top features in this price range. The phone comes with quad rear cameras.

Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6, Realme RMX2001, Realme 6 launch date, Realme 6 specifications
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning&nbsphis next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Realme X50 Pro Next Sale on March 5: Check Price in India, Specifications, Offers

Related Stories

Realme 6 Launch Confirmed in Photo with CEO Madhav & Salman Khan Together
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  5. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  6. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched
  8. Realme 6 Will Come with 64 MP AI Quad Camera
  9. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio, Airtel Gain Revenue Market Share as Vodafone Idea Lags: Research
  2. China Using WeChat, Twitter to Track People Sharing Coronavirus Information
  3. Realme 6 Launch Confirmed in Photo with CEO Madhav & Salman Khan Together
  4. Realme X50 Pro Next Sale on March 5: Check Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, Specifications
  6. Apple AirTags Said to Be Completely Waterproof, Use Magnetic Charging
  7. Facial Recognition Problems Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Solved; Masked Faces Not a Problem Anymore: Report
  8. Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, Motorola G8 Power Lite Alleged Specifications Surface Online
  9. Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ Notification Glitch Was a Result of Security Breach: Report
  10. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi-Centric Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.