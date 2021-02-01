Technology News
Realme 6, Realme C12, Others Smartphones Join Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme

Realme UI 2.0 will bring new customisation options for the phones and Android 11 features.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 February 2021 15:10 IST
Realme has opened the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 early access programme for six more phones in India. Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme X2, Realme X3, and Realme X3 SuperZoom users can apply for the early access programme that has a limited number of seats. Realme UI 2.0 will bring new customisation options for the device as well as Android 11 features. Since this is not a stable version of the UI, Realme warned users that it may have an ‘unpredictable impact' on their phones. We recommend going through with the switch only if the device is not your daily driver.

Users in India can apply to be a part of the early access programme for Realme 6, early access programme for Realme C12, Realme C15, early access programme for Realme X2, or the early access programme for Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom.

In order to apply for the Realme UI 2.0 early access programme, Realme 6 users should be running on RMX2001_11_B.55 version, Realme C12 users on RMX2189_11_A.83 version, Realme C15 users on RMX2180_11_A.83 version, Realme X2 users on RMX1992EX_11_C.16 version, and Realme X3 users and Realme X3 SuperZoom users on RMX2081_11_A.47 version.

After updating to the required UI version, users can apply for the early access programme. Go to Settings > Software update, click on the settings icon in the top right corner, select Trial version, submit your details, and click on Apply now. Users are required to have more than 5GB of storage available on their phone and more than 60 percent battery. Besides that, Realme also noted that the phone should not be rooted.

Realme UI 2.0 has already rolled out to the flagship Realme X50 Pro, while other Realme devices such as Realme 6 Pro and Realme 7 have received the update via an open beta early release programme. The UI 2.0 is based on Android 11.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

