Technology News
loading

Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update

The latest Realme 6 update with version number RMX2001_11.B.27 is now rolling out for Indian users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 May 2020 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update

Realme 6 update brings improved VOOC charging animation

Highlights
  • Realme 6 update size is 3.11GB, roll out is in stages
  • The update adds an Ultra Steady feature inside the camera
  • Realme 6 update also optimizes the front camera resolution

Realme 6 is now receiving the May 2020 OTA update in India. The version number for the update is RMX2001_11.B.27 and it brings along the April 2020 security patch. There are a few camera and system improvements that come along with this latest update. While the update is rolling out via OTA, Realme 6 users can also download the update manually from the company site. The update is rolling out in a staged manner and only a few users will get it on the first day, while a broader roll out will commence in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The latest Realme 6 update with version number RMX2001_11.B.27 is now rolling out for Indian users, the company announced on its forums. The size of the update is 3.11GB, and because of the large size, it is recommended to download the video under a strong Wi-Fi connection. Also, ensure that you keep your phone in charge while the installation process is on. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it may not arrive on your Realme 6 immediately. Keep checking for the update in Settings, if you haven't received a notification.

Alternatively, you can also download the latest Realme 6 update from the company's software page. Ensure that you follow all the instructions mentioned on the page if you chose to download, and not wait for the OTA update. Coming to changelog, the Realme 6 update brings the April 2020 security patch, and fixes the game space issue wherein it was not effective in some scenarios. It also updated the VOOC charging animation and added an Ultra Steady feature inside the camera. The update also optimized the front camera resolution in some scenarios and optimized the video call resolution in some scenarios.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6, Realme 6 Update, Realme, April 2020 Patch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Chromecast Refresh May Run Android TV and Fall Under the Nest Brand: Report
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  4. Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
  5. Popular Google Doodle Games Bring Back Hip Hop Game From 2017
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  7. Google Chromecast Refresh May Run Android TV: Report
  8. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  9. Poco F2 Pro Price, Colour Options and Design Tipped: Report
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Unacademy Data Breached, Hacker Sold Data of Nearly 2.2 Crore Users: Report
  2. Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update
  3. Fitbit Heart Study Starts to Test if Devices Can Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms
  4. Google Chromecast Refresh May Run Android TV and Fall Under the Nest Brand: Report
  5. Facebook-Backed Libra Appoints Stuart Levey as Chief Executive
  6. Google, Gates Foundation Join Digital Payments Initiative - Mojaloop
  7. Facebook Names First Members of Oversight Board That Can Overrule CEO Zuckerberg
  8. Black Hole Closest to Earth Discovered, a 'Silent' Whose Companion Stars Are Visible to Naked Eye: ESO
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Now Set to Launch in India on May 11
  10. Zoom Allows Admins to Disable PMIs to Curb Zoombombing, More Security Updates Coming Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com