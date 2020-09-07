Realme 6 and Reame 6i have received price cuts in India. Both the Realme 6 and the Realme 6i have received a price drop of Rs. 1,000, however, only one variant of the Realme 6i has seen this reduction. The Realme 6 comes in four RAM and storage configurations while the Realme 6i comes in two configurations. The Realme 6 was launched in India alongside the Realme 6 Pro in March this year and has already been succeeded with the Realme 7 series. The Realme 6i, on the other hand, was launched in July this year.

Realme 6 price drop

Realme 6 has seen a couple of price hikes since launch. It launched at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model, and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. Later, a 6GB + 64GB variant was also added for Rs. 15,999. With the GST price hike in April, the three models that were originally launched went up to Rs. 13,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Then in June, pricing for the three models increased again, to Rs. 14,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 17,999 respectively.

Now, the base Realme 6 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is listed on the website for Rs. 13,999 which is a Rs. 1,000 price cut. The 6GB + 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 14,999 which is also a Rs. 1,000 price cut from the launch price. Next, comes the 6GB + 128GB variant that is now selling for Rs. 15,999 and lastly, the 8GB + 128GB variant that is listed for Rs. 16,999.

Reame 6i price drop

The Realme 6i launched at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB configuration. Only the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 6i has seen a price drop and is now listed for Rs. 13,999. The base variant remains the same at Rs. 12,999.

The new pricing is updated on the official website and on Flipkart and we have reached out to the company for clarification on retail store prices.

