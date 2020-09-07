Technology News
Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000

Realme 6 now starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 September 2020 15:47 IST
Realme 6 and Realme 6i come with quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Realme 6 gets a Rs. 1,000 price drop in India
  • Realme 6i 6GB + 64GB price dropped by Rs. 1,000
  • Realme 6 and Realme 6i new pricing has been updated on the website

Realme 6 and Reame 6i have received price cuts in India. Both the Realme 6 and the Realme 6i have received a price drop of Rs. 1,000, however, only one variant of the Realme 6i has seen this reduction. The Realme 6 comes in four RAM and storage configurations while the Realme 6i comes in two configurations. The Realme 6 was launched in India alongside the Realme 6 Pro in March this year and has already been succeeded with the Realme 7 series. The Realme 6i, on the other hand, was launched in July this year.

Realme 6 price drop

Realme 6 has seen a couple of price hikes since launch. It launched at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model, and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. Later, a 6GB + 64GB variant was also added for Rs. 15,999. With the GST price hike in April, the three models that were originally launched went up to Rs. 13,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Then in June, pricing for the three models increased again, to Rs. 14,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 17,999 respectively.

Now, the base Realme 6 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is listed on the website for Rs. 13,999 which is a Rs. 1,000 price cut. The 6GB + 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 14,999 which is also a Rs. 1,000 price cut from the launch price. Next, comes the 6GB + 128GB variant that is now selling for Rs. 15,999 and lastly, the 8GB + 128GB variant that is listed for Rs. 16,999.

Reame 6i price drop

The Realme 6i launched at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB configuration. Only the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 6i has seen a price drop and is now listed for Rs. 13,999. The base variant remains the same at Rs. 12,999.

The new pricing is updated on the official website and on Flipkart and we have reached out to the company for clarification on retail store prices.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme 6 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 6i

Realme 6i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Very good battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent daylight performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Weak low-light cameras
Read detailed Realme 6i review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

