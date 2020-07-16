Technology News
loading

Realme 6 New Variant With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB) is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is listed on Flipkart as available to buy.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 16 July 2020 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6 New Variant With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 6 features a quad camera setup on the back

Highlights
  • Realme 6’s new variant features similar specifications as the other model
  • Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB) is priced at Rs. 15,999
  • Realme 6 is listed on Flipkart for purchase but not on company site

Realme 6 has received a new variant in India. To recall, the smartphone was launched in the country back in March in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Now, a new 6GB + 64GB variant has been made available in India via Flipkart. All other specifications are the same in the new variant. The Chinese smartphone brand also launched the Realme C11, which comes with a 5,000mAh battery, earlier this week.

Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB) price in India, availability

The new variant of Realme 6 is priced at Rs. 15,999, as seen in the Flipkart listing where it is available for purchase in two colour options – Comet Blue and Comet White. A report by 91Mobiles had suggested that the phone is expected to go on sale from midnight tonight (July 17) via Flipkart. At the time of writing, the model was not listed on the Realme site. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for clarification on the official launch date. The brand hasn't offered any response so far.

Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB) specifications

As mentioned earlier, the new Realme 6 variant comes with a 6GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB (expandable up to 256GB). No other change has been noted in its specification when compared to the existing models. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, the dual-SIM phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It comes with a Full HD+ 6.5-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera, a 16-megapixel sensor sits in the punch hole display at the front. On the rear, the quad camera setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens as well as a 2-megapixel mono lens. Featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Realme 6 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge.

Earlier this week, the Realme C11 was launched in India. Featuring a 5,000mAH battery, the device comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and an affordable price tag of Rs. 7,499. Realme also announced the launch of its powerful 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution today, which can charge one-third of a 4,000mAh battery in just three minutes and finish a full recharge in 20 minutes.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme 6 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6, Realme 6 Price In India, Realme 6 Specifications, Realme
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Nubia Announces Red Magic 5S Development, Snapdragon 865+ SoC Teased

Related Stories

Realme 6 New Variant With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  4. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  6. Philips 4K Smart TVs Launched in India in 50-Inch, 58-Inch Screen Sizes
  7. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Vivo X50 Pro First Impressions
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 512GB Storage, 30W Charging
  10. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. IBM Collaborates With CBSE to Integrate AI Curriculum in 200 Schools
  2. Giant Hawaii Telescope Builders Say No Construction This Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Rumoured to Feature 120Hz Display, IP68-Certified Build
  4. The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser
  5. Amazon India Demands Product Listings Have Country of Origin by August 10
  6. Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Set for July 30: Price in India, Specifications
  7. EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems
  8. OnePlus Buds to Support Warp Charge, 10-Minute Charge Will Provide 10 Hours of Battery Life: Report
  9. Philips 4K Smart TVs With Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Launched in India, Available in 50-Inch, 58-Inch Sizes
  10. Reliance to Take on Amazon, Walmart, More US Giants Following $20 Billion Fund Raising Spree
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com