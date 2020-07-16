Realme 6 has received a new variant in India. To recall, the smartphone was launched in the country back in March in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Now, a new 6GB + 64GB variant has been made available in India via Flipkart. All other specifications are the same in the new variant. The Chinese smartphone brand also launched the Realme C11, which comes with a 5,000mAh battery, earlier this week.

Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB) price in India, availability

The new variant of Realme 6 is priced at Rs. 15,999, as seen in the Flipkart listing where it is available for purchase in two colour options – Comet Blue and Comet White. A report by 91Mobiles had suggested that the phone is expected to go on sale from midnight tonight (July 17) via Flipkart. At the time of writing, the model was not listed on the Realme site. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for clarification on the official launch date. The brand hasn't offered any response so far.

Realme 6 (6GB + 64GB) specifications

As mentioned earlier, the new Realme 6 variant comes with a 6GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB (expandable up to 256GB). No other change has been noted in its specification when compared to the existing models. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, the dual-SIM phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It comes with a Full HD+ 6.5-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera, a 16-megapixel sensor sits in the punch hole display at the front. On the rear, the quad camera setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens as well as a 2-megapixel mono lens. Featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Realme 6 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge.

Earlier this week, the Realme C11 was launched in India. Featuring a 5,000mAH battery, the device comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and an affordable price tag of Rs. 7,499. Realme also announced the launch of its powerful 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution today, which can charge one-third of a 4,000mAh battery in just three minutes and finish a full recharge in 20 minutes.

