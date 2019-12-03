Technology News
loading
  Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More

Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More

Realme 5s update optimises the auto-focus and improves the rate of success in terms of the camera.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 13:31 IST
Realme 5s has received this update just two weeks after the phone was launched in India

Highlights
  • Realme 5s update includes November Android Security Patch
  • The smartphone has also received fix for the issue of unresponsive touch
  • It will be a staged rollout for the sake of stability

Realme 5s has started receiving December 2019 update in India. The over-the-air (OTA) update includes November Android Security Patch as well as camera tweaks, notification bar improvements, and other changes. In terms of camera, the new update with version number RMX1911EX_11_A.20 optimises the auto-focus and improves the rate of success. It also optimises the reddish in portrait mode in Realme 5s. In the notification center, the update adds a switch to dark mode toggle. This update come just two weeks after the phone was launched in India by Realme.

Realme has also delivered a fix for the issue of unresponsive touch after inserting headphones in Realme 5s apart from the above-mentioned updates. The Oppo spin-off has also fixed the auto-reboot issue in the smartphone through this update. The company has said that to ensure stability, the update will be rolled out to a limited number of users in the beginning and complete rollout will be done after ensuring that there are no bugs.

Realme 5s was launched in India by Realme on November 20 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. It was made available for purchase online on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s runs Android Pie with the ColorOS 6 skin on top. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, and it features up to 4GB of RAM. It also supports dual-SIM cards. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

In terms of the camera, Realme 5s comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel shooter with AI beautification.

Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

