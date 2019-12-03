Realme 5s has started receiving December 2019 update in India. The over-the-air (OTA) update includes November Android Security Patch as well as camera tweaks, notification bar improvements, and other changes. In terms of camera, the new update with version number RMX1911EX_11_A.20 optimises the auto-focus and improves the rate of success. It also optimises the reddish in portrait mode in Realme 5s. In the notification center, the update adds a switch to dark mode toggle. This update come just two weeks after the phone was launched in India by Realme.

Realme has also delivered a fix for the issue of unresponsive touch after inserting headphones in Realme 5s apart from the above-mentioned updates. The Oppo spin-off has also fixed the auto-reboot issue in the smartphone through this update. The company has said that to ensure stability, the update will be rolled out to a limited number of users in the beginning and complete rollout will be done after ensuring that there are no bugs.

Realme 5s was launched in India by Realme on November 20 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. It was made available for purchase online on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s runs Android Pie with the ColorOS 6 skin on top. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, and it features up to 4GB of RAM. It also supports dual-SIM cards. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

In terms of the camera, Realme 5s comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel shooter with AI beautification.