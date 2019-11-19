Realme 5s Specifications Tipped on Geekbench Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

Realme 5s is set to launch in India tomorrow. Flipkart, which is the exclusive partner for this smartphone had already teased the upcoming smartphone. In its last teaser, Flipkart revealed the design of the smartphone along with a few other key specifications such as the 48-megapixel primary camera. The Realme 5s has now been spotted on Geekbench confirming the hardware powering the smartphone. With the smartphone scheduled to launch this week, there is very little that is unknown about the Realme 5s.

The upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench bearing model number realme RMX1925. It also corroborates that the Realme 5s packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC just as the Realme 5. There is 4GB of RAM but the storage capacity is currently unknown. The Realme 5 comes in three variants out of which two variants sport 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 128GB of storage respectively.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The smartphone managed to score 314 points and 1,386 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Geekbench also reveals that the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie. Previous teasers have already revealed that the Realme 5s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display. The teaser also showcased the 5,000mAh battery the smartphone packed. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by DroidShout.

Realme 5s also received certification in India and Thailand which suggested a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary wide-angle camera, depth sensor and a macro camera.

The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch alongside the Realme X2 Pro on November 20. So stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more news about the upcoming Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5s.