Realme 5s launch is set for November 20, and ahead of the launch, the company is revealing details about the phone bit by bit. The phone is now confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 665 SoC. The teaser page on Flipkart has been updating information about the Realme 5s every day, and today it has revealed the processor that will be integrated inside. The Realme 5s will be the third variant in the Realme 5 series – given that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have already launched in India. The Realme X2 Pro will be launched alongside the Realme 5s on November 20.

Coming back to the Realme 5s, the Flipkart teaser page has been updated to confirm that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. While the image shows the Snapdragon 655, which certainly appears to be a typo as Qualcomm has never released an SoC with that name - the video embedded on the same page shows the Snapdragon 665 mention.



Other phones with the Snapdragon 665 SoC include the Oppo A9 2020, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 8, Moto G8 Plus, Oppo A11, and more. The upcoming Realme 5s smartphone will come with a 6.51-inch HD+ display -- similar to the 6.5-inch HD+ display featured on the Realme 5. It will sport a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera sensor.

The Snapdragon 655 SoC vs Snapdragon 665 SoC typo on Flipkart's Realme 5s teaser page

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Flipkart teaser page suggests that the Realme 5s will sport a diamond cut back panel design, a quad rear camera setup at the back. There is a 48-megapixel main sensor at the back, the teaser page confirms. If we are to speculate, the sensor setup at the back will most likely be similar to the one on the Realme 5 Pro – a 48-megapixel primary camera, a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens.

The Realme 5s is also seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The phone has been teased to pack a large 5,000mAh battery as well. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro will be launched alongside the Realme 5s on November 20.

