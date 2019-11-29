Realme 5s packing a quad rear camera setup will go on sale for the first time in India today. The phone, which is an upgraded version of the Realme 5, will be available via the official Realme India online store and Flipkart. Realme 5s's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera. It comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery and flaunts the company's diamond pattern design with a glossy finish, something Realme calls a holographic colour effect. Realme 5s comes with a splash-resistant build and runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Realme 5s price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5s (Review) is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set buyers back by Rs. 10,999. It will be available in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. The first sale of Realme 5s will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Realme 5s Review

As far as the sale offers go, Realme 5s buyers at the company's online store can avail no-cost EMIs and up to Rs. 7,000 benefits from Reliance Jio. The consumers buying the phone from Flipkart will get various banking offers, including a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cardholders, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent additional discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and an equivalent discount on EMI purchase made with SBI credit card.

Realme 5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5s' quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

