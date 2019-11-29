Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s price starts at Rs. 9,999 in India and the phone comes in three colours. Realme 5s was launched in India alongside Realme X2 Pro last week.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 07:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s will be offered in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colours

Highlights
  • Realme 5s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The phone packs a 64-megapixel camera at the back
  • Realme 5s also features a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 5s packing a quad rear camera setup will go on sale for the first time in India today. The phone, which is an upgraded version of the Realme 5, will be available via the official Realme India online store and Flipkart. Realme 5s's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera. It comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery and flaunts the company's diamond pattern design with a glossy finish, something Realme calls a holographic colour effect. Realme 5s comes with a splash-resistant build and runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Realme 5s price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5s (Review) is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set buyers back by Rs. 10,999. It will be available in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. The first sale of Realme 5s will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Realme 5s Review

As far as the sale offers go, Realme 5s buyers at the company's online store can avail no-cost EMIs and up to Rs. 7,000 benefits from Reliance Jio. The consumers buying the phone from Flipkart will get various banking offers, including a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cardholders, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent additional discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and an equivalent discount on EMI purchase made with SBI credit card.

Realme 5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5s' quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5s, Realme 5s price in India, Realme 5s specifications, Realme
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A-Series Available With Offers, Discounts in 10th Anniversary of Galaxy Smartphones Sale
Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  3. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  4. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  5. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  6. Vivo U20 Review
  7. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Rumoured Launch
  8. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  9. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  10. Realme 5s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A-Series Available With Offers, Discounts in 10th Anniversary of Galaxy Smartphones Sale
  3. Vivo iQoo Neo Variant Spotted on Android Enterprise Website, Jovi OS Teased to Enter Development
  4. Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020
  5. Google Photos Manual Face Tagging Feature Now Rolling Out: Here's How the Feature Works
  6. Tecno Spark Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
  9. LG Replaces CEO, Top Executives After Losses
  10. Flipkart Introduces Saathi to Mimic Salesperson Assistance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.