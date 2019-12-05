Realme 5s is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com. To recall, the Realme 5s was launched in the country alongside the Realme X2 Pro last month. The smartphone comes a successor to the Realme 5. It sports a quad rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. Other key highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 5,000mAh battery. All this makes the Realme 5s a strong competitor against the likes of the Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U20.

Realme 5s price in India, sale details

Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage, while its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options and will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) IST today. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5s Review

Customers purchasing the Realme 5s through Flipkart are eligible to avail a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. Similarly, purchases made through the Realme.com website are entitled to receive 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000. There are also no-cost EMI options as well as exchange discounts. Realme is also offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 through its online store.

Realme 5s specifications, features

Realme 5s runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Realme 5s includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Realme 5s. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor available at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.