Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5s Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 10:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5s Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s features an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch design

Highlights
  • Realme 5s comes in two distinct storage options
  • Realme has offered three different colour options
  • Realme 5s was launched in India last month

Realme 5s is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com. To recall, the Realme 5s was launched in the country alongside the Realme X2 Pro last month. The smartphone comes a successor to the Realme 5. It sports a quad rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. Other key highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 5,000mAh battery. All this makes the Realme 5s a strong competitor against the likes of the Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U20.

Realme 5s price in India, sale details

Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage, while its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options and will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) IST today. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5s Review

Customers purchasing the Realme 5s through Flipkart are eligible to avail a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. Similarly, purchases made through the Realme.com website are entitled to receive 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000. There are also no-cost EMI options as well as exchange discounts. Realme is also offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 through its online store.

Realme 5s specifications, features

Realme 5s runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Realme 5s includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Realme 5s. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor available at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5s price in India, Realme 5s specifications, Realme 5s, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Lyft Sued by 20 More Women Who Allege Rape, Sexual Assault on the Ride-Hailing App
Sun's Magnetic Waves: Ground-Breaking Discovery Cracks 60-Year-Old Mystery
Realme 5s Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio New Plans See a Price Hike Up to 39 Percent: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  3. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
  4. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  5. Nokia Smartphone Launch Event Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  7. RedmiBook 13 With Slim Bezels Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30
  8. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  9. WhatsApp Dark Mode Elements Spotted Being Added to Android Beta App
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun's Magnetic Waves: Ground-Breaking Discovery Cracks 60-Year-Old Mystery
  2. Realme 5s Goes on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Lyft Sued by 20 More Women Who Allege Rape, Sexual Assault on the Ride-Hailing App
  4. Nokia Smartphone Launch Cairo Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  5. Amazon Faces US Antitrust Scrutiny on Cloud Business: Report
  6. Elon Musk Tells Jury He's Worth $20 Billion but Is Short on Cash
  7. Expedia CEO, CFO Resign After Clash Over Strategy With Board
  8. Instagram Now Asks for Your Birthday for Age Verification, Will Introduce New Privacy Tools
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 765G SoC Specifications Detailed
  10. Jio New Plan Prices Announced: Latest All-in-One Plans See Up to 39 Percent Tariff Hike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.