Realme 5s Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5s key features include 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 48-megapixel main rear camera.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 00:01 IST
Realme 5s sale will begin at 12 noon on Realme.com

Highlights
  • Realme 5s is available in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red
  • Flipkart is offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options
  • Realme 5s is offered with up to 128GB of internal storage

Realme 5s phone is now on sale in India. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart, whereas Realme.com will start offering it at 12pm (noon). The Realme 5s was launched in India last month, and its key highlights include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Potential buyers can register online beforehand and fill in address and payment details to ensure smooth checkout.

Realme 5s price in India, sale details

The Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. As mentioned, Realme 5s is now on sale via Flipkart, whereas the phone will be available starting at 12pm (noon) IST on Realme.com. The Realme 5s (Review) will be available in three colour options - Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. Realme.com is offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000, and no-cost EMI options.

Realme 5s Review

On Flipkart, the sale offers include no-cost EMI options, exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,800, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and a 5 percent additional discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realme 5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.


Realme 5s' quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme 5s, Realme 5s Price in India, Realme 5s Specifications, Realme, Flipkart, Realme.com
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More

