Realme 5s will be available for purchase later today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The latest flash sale comes just two days after the smartphone was exclusively offered via Flipkart. Like most flash sales, today's Realme 5s flash sale will kick off at 12pm (noon). Realme 5s is the latest budget smartphone from Realme and was launched alongside Realme X2 Pro last month. It has already gone on sale multiple times. Realme 5s is pretty much the same phone as the Realme 5 that was launched earlier this year, however there is a big improvement on the camera front.

Realme 5s price in India

Realme 5s price has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 4GB + 128GB variant retails at Rs. 10,999. As mentioned, Realme 5s sale will start at 12pm (noon) today and the phone will be listed for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com. You will be able to buy the phone in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colours.

In terms of the sale offers, Flipkart will give 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC bank credit or debit cards. Realme will also similar cashback but only with HDFC Bank debit cards. Additional banking offers will also be on table on both websites on December 2.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s comes with features like 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The main change between Realme 5 and Realme 5s is on the camera front. The Realme 5s packs a quad camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Among other specifications, you will get a rear fingerprint sensor, the usual set of connectivity options, Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6, and dual-SIM support.