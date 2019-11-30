Technology News
Realme 5s to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Realme 5s price starts at Rs. 9,999 in India for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 30 November 2019 07:00 IST
Realme 5s sale offers have been detailed by Flipkart

Highlights
  • Realme 5s comes in three colour options
  • Launch offers include 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards
  • Realme 5s is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC

Realme 5s is all set to go on sale on Flipkart today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and interested buyers can register on the e-commerce site beforehand and fill in address and payment details to ensure smooth checkout. The Realme 5s was launched in India last week, and its key highlights include a 6.5-inch HD display with waterdrop-style notch, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Realme 5s price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart only. The Realme 5s (Review) sale on Realme.com will be held on December 2. The phone will be available on Flipkart in three colour options - Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. The Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999.


Realme 5s launch offers on Flipkart include include no-cost EMI options, exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,250, 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cardholders, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent additional discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and an equivalent discount on EMI purchase made with SBI credit card.

Realme 5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5s' quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme 5s, Realme 5s Price in India, Realme 5s Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
DxOMark Ranks Best Smartphone Cameras Of 2019, Huawei Mate 30 and Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition Take Top Spots
