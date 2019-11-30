Realme 5s is all set to go on sale on Flipkart today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and interested buyers can register on the e-commerce site beforehand and fill in address and payment details to ensure smooth checkout. The Realme 5s was launched in India last week, and its key highlights include a 6.5-inch HD display with waterdrop-style notch, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Realme 5s price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart only. The Realme 5s (Review) sale on Realme.com will be held on December 2. The phone will be available on Flipkart in three colour options - Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. The Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999.



Realme 5s launch offers on Flipkart include include no-cost EMI options, exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,250, 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cardholders, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent additional discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and an equivalent discount on EMI purchase made with SBI credit card.

Realme 5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), and comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5s' quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.