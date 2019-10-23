Realme 5 was launched in India just a couple of months ago, but the company is already preparing to launch an updated version of the phone that might debut as Realme 5s. An unannounced Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX1925 has been certified in India and Thailand, suggesting that an official launch is on the horizon. But as of now, there is no information on the specifications or launch timeline of the Realme 5s via official sources or even leaks, but the name suggests that it will be a minor upgrade over the Realme 5.

The Realme 5s has received the mandatory NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) certification in Thailand and the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification in India, which means the phone might be launched soon. The BIS and NBTC certification listings of the Realme 5s were first spotted by Nashville Chatter. The BIS listing of the phone only lists the model number as RMX1925 and was cleared earlier this month.

However, the NBTC listing clearly mentions the model number as well as the name “Realme 5s”. Unfortunately, neither of the two listings provides any details about the Realme 5s, and the rumour mill has also been silent so far regarding the phone. But if the nature of mid-cycle refresh phones is anything to go by, the Realme 5s might not be major upgrade over the Realme 5 and will only bring minor improvements over its predecessor.

As for the Realme 5 itself, it features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It draws power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone's quad rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera, while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.