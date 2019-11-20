Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5s With 48 Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5s has been priced starting at Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. Its 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 14:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5s comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options.

Highlights
  • Realme 5s is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The latest Realme phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 5s a quad rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch HD+ display

Realme 5s was launched in India on Wednesday by the Oppo spin-off brand Realme. An upgraded version of the Realme 5, the Realme 5s packs a 48-megapixel camera at the back. The Realme 5s is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and sports a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and flaunts an enhanced diamond-cut design with what the company calls a holographic colour effect. Realme's latest offering comes with a splash-resistant build and boots Android Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top that offers features such as AI Freeze and Screen Battery Optimization Mode to name a few.

Realme 5s price in India, launch offers      

The Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in a trio of colour options - Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. It will go on sale from November 29, with its first sale held at 12pm (noon) IST.

Realme 5s will be available to buy via Flipkart and Realme.com, while it should make its way to offline stores soon after. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs and up to Rs. 7,000 benefits from Reliance Jio.

Realme 5s specifications  

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s runs Android Pie with the ColorOS 6 skin on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, and it is paired with 4GB of RAM.

Realme 5s, like its predecessor, packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by an upgraded 48-megapixel primary snapper that employs the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree (±1.5-degree) field of view and an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

realme 5s back gadgets 360 realme

Realme 5s packs a quad rear camera setup

 

There is up to 128GB of storage inside the Realme 5s that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and Glonass. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide a standby and video watching time of 718 hours and 12 hours respectively.

Dimensions of the Realme 5s are 164.4x75.6x9.3mm and it tips the scales at 198 grams. Sensors packed inside the Realme 5s include accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, gyroscope, compass, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Talking about features, the Realme 5s brings Super Nightscape 2.0 for low-light photography and can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while slo-mo 1080p videos max out at 120fps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5s, Realme 5s Price in India, Realme 5s Specifications, Realme, Realme India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
Amazon Fire TV Blaster Launched, an IR Companion Device That Brings Hands-Free Voice Control to Your Home
Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro With 50W Fast Charger, Realme 5s Launched: Highlights
  2. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  4. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  5. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  7. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Realme 5s Specifications Tipped on Geekbench Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  9. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  10. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Denies Merger Talks With Rival Swiggy
  2. Alibaba Eyes $12.9-Billion Hong Kong IPO After Setting Price: Reports
  3. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
  4. Oracle Said to Delay Decision to Name Successor to Mark Hurd
  5. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon Fire TV Blaster Launched, an IR Companion Device That Brings Hands-Free Voice Control to Your Home
  7. Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  8. Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple Offer Defence in US Congressional Antitrust Probe
  9. Uber, Distracted Backup Driver Cited by NTSB in Fatal Self-Driving Crash
  10. Mi TV 4A 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models Start Receiving Android TV 9.0 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.