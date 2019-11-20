Realme 5s was launched in India on Wednesday by the Oppo spin-off brand Realme. An upgraded version of the Realme 5, the Realme 5s packs a 48-megapixel camera at the back. The Realme 5s is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and sports a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and flaunts an enhanced diamond-cut design with what the company calls a holographic colour effect. Realme's latest offering comes with a splash-resistant build and boots Android Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top that offers features such as AI Freeze and Screen Battery Optimization Mode to name a few.

Realme 5s price in India, launch offers

The Realme 5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in a trio of colour options - Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. It will go on sale from November 29, with its first sale held at 12pm (noon) IST.

Realme 5s will be available to buy via Flipkart and Realme.com, while it should make its way to offline stores soon after. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs and up to Rs. 7,000 benefits from Reliance Jio.

Realme 5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5s runs Android Pie with the ColorOS 6 skin on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, and it is paired with 4GB of RAM.

Realme 5s, like its predecessor, packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by an upgraded 48-megapixel primary snapper that employs the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 119-degree (±1.5-degree) field of view and an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper that supports HDR, AI Beautification, and Time Lapse features.

There is up to 128GB of storage inside the Realme 5s that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and Glonass. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide a standby and video watching time of 718 hours and 12 hours respectively.

Dimensions of the Realme 5s are 164.4x75.6x9.3mm and it tips the scales at 198 grams. Sensors packed inside the Realme 5s include accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, gyroscope, compass, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Talking about features, the Realme 5s brings Super Nightscape 2.0 for low-light photography and can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while slo-mo 1080p videos max out at 120fps.