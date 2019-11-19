Technology News
loading
  • Realme 5s India Launch Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far

Realme 5s India Launch Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far

Realme 5s has been confirmed to pack a 48-megapixel camera.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 15:58 IST
Realme 5s will go official tomorrow alongside the Realme X2 Pro flagship

Highlights
  • Realme 5s will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Realme 5s will feature a 6.51-inch HD+ display

Realme 5s is all set to launch in India tomorrow, alongside the Realme X2 Pro flagship phone. In the days leading up to the phone's launch, Realme has revealed some key features of the Realme 5s to drum up the hype around its next budget offering. Notably, the Realme 5s has been confirmed to feature a quad rear camera setup that will be highlighted by a main 48-megapixel sensor. Moreover, the Realme 5s has also been confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery and that it will run on the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Read on to find out everything we know so far regarding the Realme 5s' internal hardware, features, and more.

Realme 5s launch date, price in India (expected)

The Realme 5s will be launched in India at an event that kicks off at 12:30pm IST on November 20 in New Delhi. Realme will also launch the Realme X2 Pro flagship phone at the event, and might make a few surprise announcements as well. As far as pricing goes, we are yet to come across any credible leaks, but the Realme 5s might be priced in the same ballpark as the Realme 5 and its chief competitor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, so a sub-Rs. 10,000 asking price is highly expected.

Realme 5s specifications

As the name clearly suggests, the Realme 5s will be a minor upgrade over the Realme 5 that was launched earlier this year. Realme has already given us a glimpse of the phone's design, and it looks identical to its predecessor, flaunting the company's signature diamond-cut pattern. Earlier this month, Realme revealed that the Realme 5s will feature a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which is just a hair smaller than the Realme 5's 6.5-inch HD+ panel.

As we have already seen in one of the official teasers, the Realme 5s will feature a quad rear camera setup akin to the Realme 5, but with one major difference. The primary shooter on the Realme 5s is a 48-megapixel camera, while that on its predecessor is a 12-megapixel shooter. The Realme 5s' 48-megapixel rear camera will most likely rely on pixel binning technology to capture brighter photos at a lower 12-megapixel resolution.

The rest of the camera sensors will reportedly be the same as the Realme 5, which means the Realme 5s will sport an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera. So far, Realme 5s has been teased in a single red colour option, but we expect more shades of the phone to go official tomorrow.

Furthermore, the company has also confirmed that the Realme 5s will pack a 5,000mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. Lastly, Realme has made it official that the Realme 5s will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and we expect to it be paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone's official renders show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication as well. We'll get to know more about the Realme 5s when the company officially lifts the covers from its latest budget offering tomorrow.

