Technology News
loading

Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch

Realme 5s is all set to be unveiled on November 20 in India alongside Realme X2 Pro.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 5s will be an upgraded version of Realme 5 that was launched in August this yea

Highlights
  • Realme 5s is teased to come with a 48-megapixel main camera
  • Realme 5s may also have upgraded RAM, storage
  • Realme is hosting a press event on November 20 in India

Realme 5s will come with a 5,000mAh battery, same as Realme 5, the company's India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced. Sheth has also reiterated the presence of a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the phone. Even after Sheth's new revelations, it remains unclear exactly what will be different between Realme 5s and Realme 5 phones apart from the 48-megapixel main camera. Realme 5s is all set to be unveiled on November 20 alongside Realme X2 Pro in the country. Realme 5s has come as a surprise as the company was earlier expected to only launch the Realme X2 Pro next week.

“As promised, the second surprise launching on 20th Nov. is the all new #realme5s with 48MP Quad Camera and 5000mAh battery,” Madhav Sheth tweeted earlier today.

Apart from the two features mentioned by Realme, there is nothing officially known about the Realme 5s at this point. Right now, it seems possible that Realme 5s will turn out be exactly same as Realme 5 with added 48-megapixel main shooter. There could be RAM and storage upgrades as well.

To recall, Realme 5 was launched in August this year and features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. The phone also packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 12-megapixel primary camera. The other three cameras include an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera.

Among other specifications, Realme 5 packs a 13-megapixel selfie shooter, up to 128GB of onboard storage, up to 4GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, Realme 5s will be unveiled on November 20 in India. It will be joined by Realme X2 Pro that was launched in China last month. Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 64-megapixel quad camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5s, Realme, Realme 5, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s specifications
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason
Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  7. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on November 22
  8. NASA Renames Faraway Ice World After Nazi-Link Backlash
  9. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Launch Later Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Artificial Intelligence-Created Paintings to Be Put on Sale by Sotheby’s in New York
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch
  4. Facebook Said to Have Passed on Buying TikTok's Predecessor for This Reason
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Said to Be Mulling Review of Supreme Court’s AGR Order
  6. Redmi K30 5G Model Allegedly Listed on Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  7. E-Sports Players Face as Much Stress as Professional Athletes, Research Finds
  8. Elon Musk Announces New Tesla Factory Will Be in Germany
  9. Sennheiser IE 80 S BT Audiophile-Grade Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 39,990
  10. Realme 3, Realme 3i Update Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.