Realme recently began teasing the arrival of a new budget phone - the Realme 5s - on Flipkart. As the name suggests, the Realme 5s will be a mid-cycle upgrade that will succeed the Realme 5 with a few internal upgrades. Well, Realme has now shared a teaser page on Flipkart confirming that the Realme 5s will be launched in India on November 20, alongside the Realme X2 Pro. The teaser also gives us our first look at the Realme 5s sporting the familiar diamond-like pattern on the rear panel and quad rear cameras.

The Realme 5s teaser on the Flipkart website and app says that it will be launched in India on November 20, the same day the Realme X2 Pro flagship phone is set to make its debut in the country. As for the phone itself, the teaser page shows the Realme 5s sporting the diamond cut design we've seen on a host of Realme phones against a cherry red background. The “Flipkart Unique” branding indicates that the Realme 5s will be exclusive to Flipkart upon its launch later this month.

Realme 5s can be seen sporting a quad-rear camera module and a fingerprint sensor as well. The lens at the top is a 48-megapixel snapper, accompanied by an LED flash. It appears that Realme is pulling off something similar with the Realme 5s that Xiaomi did earlier this year- adding the 48-megapixel camera from the Redmi Note 7 Pro to the Redmi Note 7 and marketing it as the Redmi Note 7S. If that turns out to be true, the only difference between the Realme 5s and the Realme 5 will be a 48-megapixel rear camera on the former, and of course, a new red colour option.

The teaser page does not reveal any further information about the phone's internal specifications. However, it is quite likely that the sensor setup at the back will most likely be similar to the one on the Realme 5 Pro – a 48-megapixel primary camera, a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. The Realme 5s will reportedly carry the model number RMX1925 and has already received the mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification in India and the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) certification in Thailand.

