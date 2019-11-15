Realme 5s will debut with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, Flipkart has revealed through its teaser page. The new Realme phone will launch alongside the Realme X2 Pro in India. It appears to come as an upgrade to the existing Realme 5. Featured on the teaser page, the official render of the Realme 5s showcases its waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone will also come with a diamond-cut finish at the back that will sport the Realme branding on top.

Flipkart has updated the teaser page to showcase the display specifications of the Realme 5s. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 6.51-inch HD+ display -- similar to the 6.5-inch HD+ display featured on the Realme 5. The new Realme phone will also come with a quad rear camera setup -- just like the previous model.

However, unlike the Realme 5 that had a 12-megapixel primary sensor, the Realme 5s will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as earlier spotted on the teaser page released by Flipkart.

The teaser page also showcased that the Realme 5s will come with a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the handset will retain the waterdrop-style display notch that we saw on the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in the past. It will also have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Last month, the Realme 5s supposedly received certifications in India and Thailand with model number RMX1925. The certifications suggested that the camera setup of the smartphone would be similar to what was featured on the Realme 5 Pro -- with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, secondary sensor sporting a wide-angle lens, depth sensor, and a tertiary sensor with a macro lens.

The Realme 5s launch in India is set alongside the Realme X2 Pro on November 20. Both phones are likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as Realme online store and various offline stores in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.