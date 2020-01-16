Realme 5i is now receiving the January OTA update. Users are reporting on the forum that the update is arriving over-the-air (OTA), and its version number is RMX2030EX_11_A.14. As per the changelog shared, the update brings the December 2019 Android security patch, bug fixes, as well as few camera fixes. To recall, the Realme 5i was launched in India last week, and it went on sale in the country for the first time just a day ago. The phone is available on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Given that the sale has just only begun a day ago, only few Realme 5i review unit holders and early adopters should receive this update immediately. New buyers should find the update once the phone arrives to their doorstep. A user forum post confirms that the update brings along the December 2019 Android security patch, and not the latest January 2020 one. The update also optimises an issue of redness in front camera and improved clarity of wide angle photos. It also fixes the low probability silent issue of gaming when users plug in their headphones after unplugging them once. As mentioned, the version number of the latest update is RMX2030EX_11_A.14, and its size is listed to be 2.59GB.

Because of the large update size, it is recommended that users download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and install it while the phone is on charge. If you haven't received a notification, Realme 5i users must check manually by going to Settings. Realme has also made available a manual download link on its support page. You can download it using the Simple Mode or Recovery Mode, and the process in mentioned on the support page itself.

