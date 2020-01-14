Realme 5i is set to go on its first sale in India tomorrow. The Realme smartphone that was launched in the country last week as a more basic variant of the Realme 5 will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store. The Chinese company will bring a range of sale offers to persuade customers. To recall, the Realme 5i debuted in Vietnam earlier this month. The smartphone is designed to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M20 with features such as a quad rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 5i also comes with a splash-resistant build that comes in two distinct colour options.

Realme 5i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5i price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone has Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants that both will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store starting 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow.

Sale offers on the Realme 5i include benefits worth Rs. 7,550 for Jio users. These benefits will be available after purchasing the smartphone through Flipkart. Customers making the purchase through the Realme online store are entitled to receive a 10 percent SuperCash up to Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik. Also, there is an additional cashback worth Rs. 500 when exchanging an old smartphone through the Realme online store. The cashback is provided via Cashify.

Realme 5i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5i comes with Android 9 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) in-cell display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, the quad rear camera setup of the Realme 5i includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor that has a wide-angle f/2.25 lens, paired with two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top.

Realme has provided 64GB of internal storage on the Realme 5i that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, there is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme 5i packs the 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75x9.3mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 5i Review

