Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 15:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i features an HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Realme 5i was launched in India last week
  • The first sale will take place through Flipkart, Realme online store
  • Realme 5i competes against Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M20

Realme 5i is set to go on its first sale in India tomorrow. The Realme smartphone that was launched in the country last week as a more basic variant of the Realme 5 will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store. The Chinese company will bring a range of sale offers to persuade customers. To recall, the Realme 5i debuted in Vietnam earlier this month. The smartphone is designed to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M20 with features such as a quad rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 5i also comes with a splash-resistant build that comes in two distinct colour options.

Realme 5i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5i price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone has Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants that both will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store starting 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow.

Sale offers on the Realme 5i include benefits worth Rs. 7,550 for Jio users. These benefits will be available after purchasing the smartphone through Flipkart. Customers making the purchase through the Realme online store are entitled to receive a 10 percent SuperCash up to Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik. Also, there is an additional cashback worth Rs. 500 when exchanging an old smartphone through the Realme online store. The cashback is provided via Cashify.

Realme 5i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5i comes with Android 9 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) in-cell display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, the quad rear camera setup of the Realme 5i includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor that has a wide-angle f/2.25 lens, paired with two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top.

Realme has provided 64GB of internal storage on the Realme 5i that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, there is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme 5i packs the 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75x9.3mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 5i Review

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5i

Realme 5i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Below average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 5i review
Display6.52-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5i, Realme 5i price in India, Realme 5i specifications, Realme 5i sale, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site

Related Stories

Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google India Commemorates Kaifi Azmi's 101st Birthday With a Doodle
  2. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  3. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999
  7. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through a Benchmark Listing
  9. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Doodle Today Commemorates Kaifi Azmi's 101st Birthday
  2. Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones With IPX5 Sweat-Proof Design Launched in India
  3. Global PC Shipments Grew 2.3 Percent in Q4 2019, Lenovo Led HP, Dell: Gartner
  4. Flipkart Opens Two of Its Largest Fulfilment Centres in Haryana, Says Will Create 5,000 Jobs
  5. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications
  6. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site
  8. Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999
  9. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 to Begin With Discounts on Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, iPhone 7, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.