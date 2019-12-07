Technology News
Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch

Realme 5i carrying the model number RMX2030 has been certified in Indonesia and Thailand as well.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 10:59 IST
The Realme 5i might be launched as a more affordable version of Realme 5

Highlights
  • Realme 5i has received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification
  • It will run Android Pie as per the Wi-Fi Alliance database
  • Realme 5i said to receive mandatory BIS certification in India

Realme might soon add yet another member to the Realme 5 series after launching the Realme 5 earlier this month. A yet-to-be-announced Realme phone, tipped to debut as the Realme 5i and carrying the model number RMX2030 has received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification, hinting that its launch is imminent. Additionally, the Realme 5i has reportedly been certified by Thailand's NBTC, India's BIS, and Indonesia's TKDN, confirming that the phone might be launched soon in India, as well as a couple of other Asian countries. However, no concrete information regarding the Realme 5i has surfaced online so far.

The Realme 5i's Wi-Fi Alliance certification listing mentions the model number RMX2030 and was awarded to the Oppo spin-off on December 5. As per the Wi-Fi Alliance database, the Realme 5i will run Android Pie out-of-the-box with the firmware version RMX2030EX_11_A.08_191130. It has been certified to support Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac standard and compatibility with the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

DroidShout has also spotted that the Realme 5i has been certified in India, Thailand, and Indonesia as well. While the phone's Wi-Fi certification did not mention its name, the NBTC certification clearly mentions the model number RMX2030 and the model name as Realm 5i. The RMX2030 model number has been spotted in the phone's TKDN certification document as well. Lastly, the phone's mandatory BIS clearance suggests that it will be launched soon in India, possibly before any other market.

The Realme 5i, as the name clearly suggests, will be another addition to the bread-and-butter Realme 5 series, and might be marketed as a more affordable version of the Realme 5. Realme did something similar with the Realme 3 series as well when it launched the Realme 3i, a toned-down version of the Realme 3, which went official in July earlier this year. Unfortunately, this is the first time the Realme 5i has emerged online, so we are yet to come across any leaks or official teasers from the company itself.

