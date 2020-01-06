Technology News
Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i has been officially confirmed to launch in India on January 9.

Updated: 6 January 2020
Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i comes in Blue and Green colour options.

Highlights
  • Realme 5i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display
  • It features an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 118.9-degree FOV
  • Realme 5i features an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens

Realme 5i was launched on Monday as expected in Vietnam, and it is a slightly watered-down version of the Realme 5. The Realme 5i packs a quad rear camera setup that includes dedicated wide-angle and macro snappers. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and sports a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop notch. Just as a prior retailer listing had revealed, the Realme 5i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Following its launch in Vietnam, the Realme 5i has been officially confirmed to launch in India on January 9.

Realme 5i price 

Realme 5i is priced at VND 3,690,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500) for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, while the top-tier model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage has been priced at VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The new Realme phone comes in Blue and Green colour options, and is now up for sale from multiple online retailers in Vietnam.

Realme 5i specifications  

The dual-SIM Realme 5i runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The display has 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and is claimed to deliver 480 nits of peak brightness. The new Realme phone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

Realme 5i packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a main 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 lens and a 118.9-degree viewing angle, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm close-up range. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Camera features include 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo video recording at 120fps, and super night mode.

Realme 5i comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It offers up to 64GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS. Sensors on board the Realme 5i are a compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor for authentication. Dimensions of the Realme phone are 164.4 x 75 x 9.3mm and it tips the scales at 195 grams.

