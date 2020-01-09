Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i will go on sale in India starting from Wednesday, January 15.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i is a watered-down version of the Realme 5

Highlights
  • Realme 5i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The Realme phone takes on Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U20
  • Realme 5i was launched first in Vietnam earlier this week

Realme 5i has been launched in India, with the Oppo spin-off brand live streaming the launch on Thursday. The new Realme phone is a watered-down version of the Realme 5 that debuted in the country last August. The Chinese company brought the Realme 5i in Vietnam earlier this week that detailed its design and specifications ahead of the India launch. Key highlights of the Realme 5i include a quad rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme smartphone also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and features a fingerprint sensor at the back. There is also a splash resistance. Realme aims to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M20 with the Realme 5i. In addition to the Realme 5i, Realme has announced its Classic Blue Limited Collection that includes a 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank and Realme Buds Air case with a blue paintjob. The company has also teased its anticipated fitness-tracking wristband that could debut as the Realme Fitness Band.

Realme 5i price in India, launch offers

The Realme 5i price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options and will go on sale starting Wednesday, January 15. Moreover, the phone will be available for purchase during its first sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Wednesday through Flipkart and Realme.com website.

Launch offers on the Realme 5i include benefits worth Rs. 7,550 for Jio users as well as a 10 percent SuperCash via MobiKwik. Customers will also receive additional exchange discount via Cashify.

To recall, the Realme 5i was launched in Vietnam earlier this week with a price tag of VND 3,690,000 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option was priced at VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs. 13,200).

In comparison with the Realme 5i, the Realme 5 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carried a price tag of Rs. 10,999 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model debuted at Rs. 11,999.

Realme 5i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5i runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) in-cell display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. The display panel is also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 5i has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor that has a wide-angle f/2.25 lens, paired with two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top. The smartphone also has an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The smartphone also has a list of preloaded features, including Beauty, HDR, Portrait, Timelapse, Slo-mo, NightScape 2.0, and Expert.

realme 5i back image gadgets 360 Realme 5i

Realme 5i features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor

 

The Realme 5i has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Realme has provided the 5,000mAh battery on the smartphone with 10W charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75x9.3mm and weighs 195 grams.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme 5i price in India, Realme 5i specifications, Realme 5i, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get OxygenOS 9.0.10 Update With December Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  3. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  7. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
  8. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  9. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  10. NASA Finds Earth-Sized Potentially Habitable Planet 100 Light Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get OxygenOS 9.0.10 Update With December Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  3. Mozilla Firefox 72.0.1 Debuts to Fix an Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability
  4. CES 2020: Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Fingerprint Sensor, Arrives Next Month in India
  5. Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History to Look at J.K. Rowling’s Creatures, With Narrator Stephen Fry
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated February Launch
  7. iPhone SE 2 to Feature iPhone 8-Like Design With Single Rear Camera, Touch ID, Leak-Based Renders Tip
  8. TCL C8-Series 4K AI Smart TVs, AI-Powered Ultra-Inverter ACs Launched in India
  9. Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart Credits Logan for His Return as Jean-Luc Picard
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone With Removable Battery, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.