Realme has confirmed that it will officially launch the Realme 5i phone on January 6. Interestingly, the phone will be launched in Vietnam first, but there is no word when it will arrive in other markets, including India. Additionally, the phone has already been listed for registration on an e-commerce platform ahead of its official launch, revealing its alleged price and key specifications in the process. It appears that Realme 5i will debut a/rea a slightly toned-down version of the Realme 5, but it will come in two new colour options with a different design on the rear panel.

The official Realme Vietnam Facebook page has shared a poster, revealing that the Realme 5i will be launched in the country on January 5. Prior to the launch though, the Realme 5i has been listed on a Vietnamese e-commerce site, FPTShop, where the phone is currently up for registration priced at VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

The accompanying images show the phone itself in green and blue colours flaunting a subtle gradient finish on the rear panel. The rear panel's design on the Realme 5i is a stark difference from the company's signature diamond-cut design seen on the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The specifications of Realme 5i listed on the website suggest that it will be a watered-down version of the Realme 5.

Realme 5i specifications (expected)

Talking about specifications, the listing page says that the Realme 5i will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although variants with a different memory configuration might be launched as well.

The phone will come equipped with a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The Realme 5i will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and will run Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top.