Realme 5i Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Expected Price in India, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Realme 5i India launch live stream will begin at 12:30pm, and you can catch it right here. Stay tuned for details emerging from the Realme 5i launch.

Updated: 9 January 2020 07:00 IST
Realme 5i features a quad rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery as its highlights

Highlights
  • Realme 5i has been teased for launch since last month
  • The Realme 5i first debuted earlier this week, in Vietnam
  • Realme 5i price in India will be announced at the launch today

Realme 5i will be launched in India today. Realme, the Oppo spin-off brand, first started teasing the smartphone late last month. Since then, the Realme 5i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week, and thus we know everything about the smartphone in terms of design and specifications. We even have a rough idea of the Realme 5i price in India, which we can expect to be similar to its Vietnamese price tag. Flipkart has also been teasing the launch, tipping its availability on the online marketplace. Read on for all that we know about the Realme 5i, including when and how to watch the live stream of its India launch.

Realme 5i price in India (expected), how to watch live stream

As we mentioned, the Realme 5i price in India can be expected to be close to its Vietnamese price tag. It was launched in the South Asian country earlier this week priced starting at VND 3,690,000, which translates to roughly Rs. 11,500. The base variant features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Chinese company also launched a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, priced at VND 4,290,000, which works out to roughly Rs. 13,500. It was launched in Blue and Green colour options.

Realme will be live streaming the India launch of the Realme 5i from 12:30pm IST. The Realme 5i India launch live stream will be hosted on the dedicated Flipkart micro-site, Realme Facebook page, and YouTube. You can also catch it right here.

 

Realme 5i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5i runs on ColorOS 6.0.1, based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a dewdrop-shaped display notch.

A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 5i, with a 12-megapixel main camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/2.25 aperture, 118.9-degree lens), a 2-megapixel portrait camera for depth effects, and a 2-megapixel macro camera capable of shots as close as 4cm. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme 5i will be available in two inbuilt storage options (32GB and 64GB), expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, a digital compass, a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and a proximity sensor. It features a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 10W charger bundled, measures 164.4x75x9.3mm, and weighs 195 grams.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

