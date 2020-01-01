Technology News
Realme 5i Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped

Realme 5i is set to be launched in Vietnam on January 6. There is no word on India release at this point.

1 January 2020
Highlights
  • Realme 5i is expected to carry a price tag of VND 4,290,000
  • It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The Realme phone reportedly houses a quad-camera setup at the back

The Realme 5i was spotted on certification websites in the past and most recently Realme confirmed that the smartphone will officially launch on January 6. This smartphone will be launched in Vietnam first on January 6th as per a Facebook post by the official Realme Vietnam Facebook page. The upcoming smartphone was now been sighted on Geekbench, indicating key specifications and details about the upcoming smartphone. The Realme 5i has also posted a score in the Geekbench giving us a fair idea of where it stands compared to the other products in the market.

The Realme 5i was spotted on Geekbench bearing the RMX2030 model number. The benchmark listing reveals that the Realme 5i will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and sports 4GB of RAM. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie that means that it will most likely run ColorOS 6 on top.

The upcoming Realme 5i managed to score 1,543 and 5,602 points in Geekbench 4's single and multi-core tests respectively. It also scored 314 and 1,389 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 5.

realme 5i geekbench4 geekbench5 gadgets360 Realme 5i geekbench

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

Surprisingly, the Realme 5i has been listed on Vietnamese e-commerce site FPTShop with a price of VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs. 13,000). Based on the photos available on the e-commerce site, the Realme 5i looks like a watered-down version of the Realme 5. The Realme 5i has a downgraded selfie camera and has a gradient finish on the rear panel compared to the diamond cut pattern the Realme 5 sports.

The listing page also suggests a 5.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. It also sports a quad-camera setup at the back just like the Realme 5 consisting of a 12-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme 5i was earlier spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification website. It was also spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site earlier this month which hinted at an imminent launch.

Realme 5i

Realme 5i

Display6.52-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5i, Realme
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
