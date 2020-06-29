Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000

Realme 5i and Realme 6 prices have increased once again, a couple months after they were revised due to the increased GST rate on smartphones in the country. Both the Realme 5i and the Realme 6 pricing has gone up by Rs. 1,000, compared to the last price tag in April. The new prices have been updated on the Realme website. To recall, the Realme 5i was launched in India in January at a price of Rs. 8,999 while the Realme 6 launched in March at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant.

Realme 5i, Realme 6 price in India

The Realme 5i and the Realme 6 have seen an increase of Rs. 1,000 from their previously revised pricing. The base variant of the Realme 5i that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs. 10,999, as per the company website, up from Rs. 9,999. The 128GB storage variant of the Realme 5i that launched in March has also gone up to Rs. 11,999.

Coming to the Realme 6, the base variant that previously cost Rs. 13,999 (4GB + 64GB) is now priced at Rs. 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 16,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 17,999, both have also received a Rs. 1,000 hike.

We have reached out to Realme for a confirmation on the price hike and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Recent price hikes

Just last week, the Realme Narzo 10A and the Realme C3 had received a price hike. The base variant of the Realme Narzo 10A now retails at Rs. 8,999, which is a Rs. 500 increase from its launch price of Rs. 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB variant that was recently launched, has not seen a bump in price. On the other hand, the Realme C3, both its variants have increased by Rs. 1,000 with the 3GB + 32GB model now priced at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs. 9,999.