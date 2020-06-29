Technology News
Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000

Realme was 5i originally launched with just one variant - 4GB + 64GB – and a second variant with 128GB storage came in March.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 June 2020 12:20 IST
Realme 5i has a notch design while the Realme 6 comes with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Realme 5i and Realme 6 pricing increased by Rs. 1,000
  • Realme 5i now starts at Rs. 10,999, instead of Rs. 9,999
  • Realme 6 now starts at Rs. Rs. 14,999, instead of Rs. 13,999

Realme 5i and Realme 6 prices have increased once again, a couple months after they were revised due to the increased GST rate on smartphones in the country. Both the Realme 5i and the Realme 6 pricing has gone up by Rs. 1,000, compared to the last price tag in April. The new prices have been updated on the Realme website. To recall, the Realme 5i was launched in India in January at a price of Rs. 8,999 while the Realme 6 launched in March at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant.

Realme 5i, Realme 6 price in India

The Realme 5i and the Realme 6 have seen an increase of Rs. 1,000 from their previously revised pricing. The base variant of the Realme 5i that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs. 10,999, as per the company website, up from Rs. 9,999. The 128GB storage variant of the Realme 5i that launched in March has also gone up to Rs. 11,999.

Coming to the Realme 6, the base variant that previously cost Rs. 13,999 (4GB + 64GB) is now priced at Rs. 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 16,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 17,999, both have also received a Rs. 1,000 hike.

We have reached out to Realme for a confirmation on the price hike and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Recent price hikes

Just last week, the Realme Narzo 10A and the Realme C3 had received a price hike. The base variant of the Realme Narzo 10A now retails at Rs. 8,999, which is a Rs. 500 increase from its launch price of Rs. 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB variant that was recently launched, has not seen a bump in price. On the other hand, the Realme C3, both its variants have increased by Rs. 1,000 with the 3GB + 32GB model now priced at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs. 9,999.

Realme 5i

Realme 5i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Below average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 5i review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme 6 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme 5i, Realme 6
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
