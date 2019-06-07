Technology News

Realme 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in 2019, India CEO Says

This comes almost a month after Realme said it would launch 5G handsets once the network is ready in China and India.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in 2019, India CEO Says

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the firm would be among the first handset makers to launch 5G products this year.

"#5GisReal... Straight out of meeting room with Sky Li. Glad to share with you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible," Sheth tweeted late on Thursday.

This comes almost a month after the smartphone manufacturer said it would launch 5G handsets once the network is ready in China and India.

The company's latest phone is the Realme X, which launched with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM and a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version will carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version will retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

The Realme X is expected to launch in India in the H2 2019, with slightly different specifications.

Realme's parent company, Oppo, has already launched its first 5G smartphone, in the form of the Oppo Reno 5G back in April.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, 5G, Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi Says Has Started Fixing Pesky and Vulgar Ads on MIUI, Details Steps Taken
Realme 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in 2019, India CEO Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  3. Mi 9T Said to Be Already on Sale in Philippines Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi Details Steps Taken to Start Fixing Pesky and Vulgar Ads on MIUI
  5. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  6. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  7. Amazon’s Mind the Malhotras Makes Very Little Effort to Be Original
  8. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  9. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.