Technology News
loading

Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Could Be the Realme X3

Realme 5G Smartphone spotted on multiple certification websites may come with 30W fast charging support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 April 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Could Be the Realme X3

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Alleged Realme X3 may have support for 5G

Highlights
  • New Realme 5G smartphone spotted on certification websites
  • It comes with model number RMX2142
  • The phone is suspected to be the Realme X3

Realme's rapidly expanding catalogue of smartphones seems to be getting another addition. A new Realme smartphone was spotted on multiple certification websites with model number RMX2142. These listings only state that the phone supports 5G and that it will have fast charging support. But, the model number itself seems to suggest that the phone may be the Realme X3, given its similarity to the recently spotted Realme X3 SuperZoom. However, these are just speculations and there has been no official word from Realme.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme smartphone with model number RMX2142 was spotted on Chinese certification website 3C, as well as on MIIT certification website. Both of these listings state the phone with model number RMX2142 supports 5G. The 3C listing also shows the charging specifications expected to come with the phone and it looks like there will be support for 30W fast charging. We were able to verify the 3C listing but not the MIIT certification.

Realme X3 3C listing 5G leak Mysmartprice inline realme inline

Alleged Realme X3 may support 30W fast charging

 

To recall, a Realme phone with model number RMX2086 was recently spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website with the name Realme X3 SuperZoom. Given the similarities between the two model numbers, we suspect that the phone with model number RMX2142 is the Realme X3. However, the Realme 6i had the model number RMX2040 which is also similar to the new one so whether or not the phone in question is the Realme X3, remains to be seen.

Talking about the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the phone was spotted in a couple of Geekbench listings as well, along with the NBTC listing. Both of them state the phone will have an octa-core processor and will come with 12GB of RAM. The phone was also spotted on Indian certification website BIS suggesting its launch in the Indian market. Additionally, the listings only hinted at an LTE option and no 5G, unlike the RMX2142 which will have support for 5G.

Realme is yet to announce the Realme X3 series, a successor to the Realme X2 series which included the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X3, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google's Latest Doodle in India Thanks Healthcare Workers

Related Stories

Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Could Be the Realme X3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Update Rendering Phones Unusable, Some Users Report
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Amazon India Plans to Kill Prime Now in Favour of Amazon Fresh
  8. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  9. Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?
  10. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Velvet Smartphone Series Teased, Concept Renders Leaked
  2. Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Could Be the Realme X3
  3. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google's Latest Doodle in India Thanks Healthcare Workers
  4. Instagram Finally Brings Direct Messages to Web, Reportedly Adds Support for Live Streams Also
  5. Oppo A92s Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leaked; Oppo A12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
  6. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification, Could Be Close to Launch
  7. OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Launch, OnePlus 8 Pro Retail Box, Live Image Spotted
  8. The Simpsons Begins Streaming April 15 on Disney+ Hotstar — All Episodes and Movie
  9. Russia Space Chief Spars With Elon Musk Over Launch Pricing
  10. Google Search Adds Actual Easter Eggs and 3D Easter Bunny to Mark Easter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com