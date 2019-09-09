Technology News
loading

Realme 5G Phone Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC Announced

Exact launch date of the Realme 5G phone is yet to be revealed, though.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5G Phone Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC Announced

Realme is among the brands that are set to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 series in future 5G phones

Highlights
  • Realme 5G phone will have next-gen Qualcomm AI Engine
  • It will include Qualcomm Elite Gaming feature
  • Realme India CEO had previously teased its 5G phone plans

Realme 5G phone powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7-series mobile platform is officially coming. This company's announcement comes just after the San Diego-based mobile chipmaker revealed its plans for bringing 5G-supported chips across its Snapdragon 8, 7, and 6 series. The company at IFA 2019 promised that it would help bring newer experiences to mid-range smartphones by offering 5G mobile platforms not only in its premium Snapdragon 8-series family but also in Snapdragon 7 and 6 series in 2020.

Qualcomm had said that twelve brands, namely LG, Motorola, Nokia (HMD Global), Oppo, Realme, Redmi (Xiaomi), and Vivo, had announced their plans to use the new integrated Snapdragon 7 series in future 5G smartphones. Out of these, Realme has already started creating the hype of its first 5G-supported Snapdragon 7 series phone.

"By adopting Snapdragon 7 Series that is one of the first mobile platforms with integrated 5G, Realme clearly demonstrates its Dare-to-Leap capabilities," the company has said in a statement.

The exact launch date of the Realme 5G phone based on the Snapdragon 7 series is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, Qualcomm last week confirmed that it had already started sampling the new Snapdragon 7 series to customers and the first devices could be expected to launch soon after the fourth quarter.

Realme has confirmed that alongside the new Snapdragon SoC, its 5G phone will come with the next-gen Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features.

"In the forthcoming era of 5G, Realme is also dedicated to contributing to the global development of 5G technologies, so that more consumers can benefit from them as soon as possible," the company has said in the statement.

Back in June, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that there are plans to bring 5G smartphones as early as this year. The executive also earlier this year claimed that the company's 5G phones would be ready before telcos in India start offering the next-generation network services.

Alongside having compelling plans towards 5G, Realme is one of the few smartphone makers that are set to unveil their 64-megapixel camera phones. The company's Realme XT will debut formally on September 13 with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Recently, Realme Product Manager Wang Derek on Weibo also revealed that it would launch a smartphone model with a 90Hz display. This could be the rumoured Realme XT Pro that is speculated to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5G, Realme, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, Snapdragon 7 series, 5G
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo Nex 3 5G to Come With New Customisable Camera UI, Teaser Reveals Phone’s Design
Microsoft President Chides Facebook, Warns of Weaponisation of Tech
Realme 5G Phone Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  5. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo V17 Pro Surfaces Online With Two Selfie Cameras, Four Rear Cameras
  7. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  8. Vivo Nex 3 5G to Come With New Customisable Camera UI
  9. NASA Data Shows Less Than 60 Percent Lunar Missions Have Been Successful
  10. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 450 SoC, 8-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  2. Microsoft President Chides Facebook, Warns of Weaponisation of Tech
  3. Vivo Nex 3 5G to Come With New Customisable Camera UI, Teaser Reveals Phone’s Design
  4. Realme 5G Phone Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC Announced
  5. Chandrayaan-2: Obstacles on Lunar Surface May Have Been Stopping Lander From Receiving Signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Says
  6. China's Giant Telescope Picks Up Mysterious Signals From Deep Space
  7. Vivo V17 Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Pack Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19
  9. Hayley Atwell Cast in Mission: Impossible 7 Alongside Tom Cruise
  10. Honor PocketVision App Allows Visually Impaired Users Read Text With Their Phone’s Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.