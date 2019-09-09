Realme 5G phone powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7-series mobile platform is officially coming. This company's announcement comes just after the San Diego-based mobile chipmaker revealed its plans for bringing 5G-supported chips across its Snapdragon 8, 7, and 6 series. The company at IFA 2019 promised that it would help bring newer experiences to mid-range smartphones by offering 5G mobile platforms not only in its premium Snapdragon 8-series family but also in Snapdragon 7 and 6 series in 2020.

Qualcomm had said that twelve brands, namely LG, Motorola, Nokia (HMD Global), Oppo, Realme, Redmi (Xiaomi), and Vivo, had announced their plans to use the new integrated Snapdragon 7 series in future 5G smartphones. Out of these, Realme has already started creating the hype of its first 5G-supported Snapdragon 7 series phone.

"By adopting Snapdragon 7 Series that is one of the first mobile platforms with integrated 5G, Realme clearly demonstrates its Dare-to-Leap capabilities," the company has said in a statement.

The exact launch date of the Realme 5G phone based on the Snapdragon 7 series is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, Qualcomm last week confirmed that it had already started sampling the new Snapdragon 7 series to customers and the first devices could be expected to launch soon after the fourth quarter.

Realme has confirmed that alongside the new Snapdragon SoC, its 5G phone will come with the next-gen Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features.

"In the forthcoming era of 5G, Realme is also dedicated to contributing to the global development of 5G technologies, so that more consumers can benefit from them as soon as possible," the company has said in the statement.

Back in June, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that there are plans to bring 5G smartphones as early as this year. The executive also earlier this year claimed that the company's 5G phones would be ready before telcos in India start offering the next-generation network services.

Alongside having compelling plans towards 5G, Realme is one of the few smartphone makers that are set to unveil their 64-megapixel camera phones. The company's Realme XT will debut formally on September 13 with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Recently, Realme Product Manager Wang Derek on Weibo also revealed that it would launch a smartphone model with a 90Hz display. This could be the rumoured Realme XT Pro that is speculated to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.