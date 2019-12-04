Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims

Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims

There is no word as to when Realme’s first Snapdragon 865-powered flagship will debut.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims

Realme X50 is expected to one of the company’s first 5G phones

Highlights
  • Realme claims it will beat rivals at launching first Snapdragon 865 phone
  • The company has already begun teasing the Realme X50 5G smartphone
  • Realme will also launch the world’s first Snapdragon 765G phone

Realme X50 leaks have been making rounds of the Web recently, and it is set to debut soon as the first 5G phone from the company. While details about the Realme X50 are still under the wraps, Realme has revealed that it will be the first company to launch a phone powered by the freshly-announced Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC. Additionally, the company also claims that it will also launch the first phone to pack the Snapdragon 765G SoC, Qualcomm's latest mid-range 5G SoC that was announced alongside the Snapdragon 765 SoC at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, said in a Weibo post that “Realme will be the first to carry 865 and 765G” (machine translated). The Realme executive's words make it abundantly clear that the Oppo-offshoot will be the first company out there to launch phones packing the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and the mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Snapdragon 865 is Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC and will be seen next year in high-end smartphones from a host of smartphone brands. Notably, Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will launch the Mi 10 flagship powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC in Q1 in 2020. Oppo has also announced plans to launch a Snapdragon 865-powered phone in the first quarter of 2020. Realme is yet to reveal the name of its first Snapdragon 865 phone.

As for the Snapdragon 765G, it is a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 765 SoC, offering some extra processing chops for a smoother gaming experience. The in-house analogues for the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 765 duo are the previous generation Snapdragon 730G and the Snapdragon 730 pair. Unfortunately, there is no word on what Realme's Snapdragon 765G-powered phone will be called and when it will be launched.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G, Qualcomm, Snapdragon Tech Summit
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
How Xiaomi Is Set to Leverage Mi Credit to Grow Further in India
Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Won’t Get Android 10 Update
  2. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  3. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  4. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  5. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone With Snapdragon 765 SoC Set to Launch Next Year
  6. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 With Snapdragon 865 SoC To Launch 'Very Soon'
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Qualcomm Unveils 5G-Ready Snapdragon 865, 765, 765G SoCs
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Live: How the Updated Prepaid Recharge Plans Compare
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  4. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Zeiss Optics Set to Launch Next Year
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Adding Dark Mode Elements to Avatar Images, VoIP Screen on Android
  6. YouTube Says Viewers Are Spending Less Time Watching Conspiracy Videos but Many Still Do
  7. Scientists Slam Chinese CRISPR Babies Research After Manuscript Released
  8. Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 4,999
  9. Sundar Pichai Named Alphabet CEO as Google Co-Founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Step Down
  10. Samsung Galaxy A91 Leaked Renders Show Square-Shaped Rear Camera Module, Hole-Punch Display Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.