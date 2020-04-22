Technology News
Realme to Launch New 5G Phone Soon, Will Announce Launch Date on April 23

Realme is largely expected to launch the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G or the Realme X3 in China.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2020 17:53 IST
Realme to Launch New 5G Phone Soon, Will Announce Launch Date on April 23

Realme X3, a rumoured 5G phone, is tipped to sport quad rear cameras at the back

Highlights
  • Realme is gearing up to launch its next 5G phone in China
  • The unnamed 5G phone could be the Realme X3
  • The Realme X3 phone was spotted on TENAA recently

Realme is gearing up to launch a new 5G phone soon. The smartphone maker took to the Chinese social media to announce that it will unveil the launch date of its next-gen 5G phone tomorrow. Realme is largely expected to launch the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G or the Realme X3 in China. Both these phones have been leaked on multiple occasions in the past, and the Realme X3 was recently spotted on TENAA as well. The Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Realme X50 launched in December.

There is no confirmation from Realme as to what the name of this upcoming 5G phone is going to be. Realme, in its new Weibo post, says that it will announce the launch date tomorrow, and it may also reveal the name of the phone as well. For now, we can only speculate, and our guess would be one of these two phones – the Realme X3 and Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G. These two phones have been seen in multiple leaks recently. Starting with the Realme X3, the phone was spotted on TENAA recently and it is tipped to run on Android 10, feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display, pack up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme X3 is expected to offer quad cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is tipped to be a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is expected to pack a 4,100mAh battery.

The Realme X50 Youth Edition is also tipped to sport the same sensors up front and at the back. The phone was spotted on a 3C certification site recently with 5G support and 30W fast charging.

Realme X3

Realme X3

Display 6.57-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
