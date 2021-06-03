Technology News
Realme 5G Global Summit Today, Realme GT 5G Launch Expected: How to Watch Livestream

Realme GT 5G launched in China in March with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and triple rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2021 07:30 IST
Realme 5G Global Summit Today, Realme GT 5G Launch Expected: How to Watch Livestream

Realme 5G Global Summit is expected to reveal details about upcoming 5G products

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G could launch globally today, June 3
  • Realme has shared details about Realme GT 5G’s global debut
  • The phone is expected to arrive in India on June 10

Realme 5G Global Summit will start at 2:30pm IST today, June 3. At the event, industry experts from GSMA Intelligence, Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm India, and Realme will discuss the growth avenues of 5G globally. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth and Realme Brand Director Johnny Chen will speak about a smartphone manufacturer's contribution to 5G, as well as share some details about the company's upcoming product line. The company is also expected to unveil the Realme GT 5G globally at the event.

Realme 5G Global Summit: How to watch livestream

Realme 5G Global Summit will be held today (Thursday) at 2:30pm IST through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on Realme's Global YouTube channel. It will be co-hosted by experts from GSMA, Qualcomm, Counterpoint, along with Realme. You can also watch the Realme 5G Global Summit livestream below.

Realme 5G Global Summit: What to expect

The Realme 5G Global Summit will be a platform for industry experts to discuss and share insights on the future of 5G, its adoption in India, and its accessibility for a larger audience, among other topics. It is being touted as a first-of-its-kind summit that aims to set the stage for implementation and adoption of 5G technology in India. The panellists include Kalvin Bahia (Principal Economist, GSMA Intelligence), Peter Richardson (VP and Co-Founder, Counterpoint Research), Rajen Vagadia (VP and President, Qualcomm India and SAARC), Madhav Sheth (Realme India and Europe CEO), and Johnny Chen (Brand Director, Realme)

Reame GT 5G global launch

Realme is expected to unveil the Reame GT 5G globally at the event. The phone debuted in China in March and is said to launch in Europe on June 3. The company has planned additional 5G events for June 10 in India, where it is expected to launch the India variant of the Realme GT 5G. However, Realme has not shared any details on the launch yet.

Recently, its colour options, configurations, and European pricing was leaked. The phone is said to be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It may be priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Realme GT 5G may launch in Blue Glass and Yellow colours.

Comments

Further reading: Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 5G Specifications, Realme, Qualcomm, Counterpoint, GSMA
Vineet Washington
Realme 5G Global Summit Today, Realme GT 5G Launch Expected: How to Watch Livestream
