Realme 5G Device With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Revealed in Weibo Leak

Realme’s upcoming device is tipped to compete with the rumoured Huawei Enjoy 20 5G phone.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 August 2020 15:03 IST
Upcoming Realme device tipped to sport an LCD screen

Highlights
  • Realme is rumoured to be working on a cheap 5G device
  • It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
  • The official name of the Realme device is not known

Realme is working on a 5G device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a recent leak revealed. The brand recently announced its Realme V5 smartphone with the same processor in China. The latest leak suggests that another Realme device with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC may be in the offing. The tip also suggests that the upcoming phone may carry a cheaper price tag than the Realme V5. This means that more affordable Realme 5G phones may be launching in China in the future.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that Realme may be working on another device with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The tipster noted that this device will be cheaper than the Realme V5, which debuted recently, but the exact pricing information has not been leaked. However, it is said to come with 5G support, just like the Realme V5, that means more affordable options with 5G connectivity may be launching in China in the future.

To recall, the Realme V5 is priced in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000. The tipster suggests that the device is being developed to compete with the rumoured Huawei Enjoy 20 that may also launch in the future. In June, Huawei launched the Enjoy 20 Pro in China, but hasn't unveiled the Enjoy 20 as of yet.

The upcoming Huawei Enjoy 20 device is reported to have a 720p LCD display, and the rumoured Realme device may also see similar specifications. There is no word on what this device may be called, but it can be expected to be an offshoot of the Realme V5. Of course, this is pure speculation from our end, and Realme could well launch this device with a completely different name in the future.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, MediaTek Dimensity720 SoC, Realme V5
