Realme 5 Starts Receiving October OTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More

The version number for the latest Realme 5 update is RMX1911EX_11_A.18.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 12:29 IST
Realme 5 Starts Receiving October OTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More

Realme 5 gets a new update

Highlights
  • Realme 5 update brings a host of camera improvements
  • The update brings a fix for an important battery issue
  • The update removes the reminder after hotspot is enabled

Realme 5 is now receiving a new update in India, and it brings along the October Android security patch as well. The latest update also brings along dark mode, wide-angle video shooting, and other camera improvements. It also brings along a fix for an important issue that prevented the battery from being fully charged. Realme has been rolling out system-wide dark mode to a slew of devices, including Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, and even old devices like Realme 1 and Realme U1.

Realme has taken to the forums to announce that Realme 5 has now been added to the list of devices that have received dark mode. The version number for this latest update RMX1911EX_11_A.18, and as mentioned, it brings along the October Android security patch. Users are recommended to update their Realme 5 as soon as it arrives on their phones. Download under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. There is also a manual download link shared by Realme on its software support page, and you can download through Simple mode or Recovery mode easily. Alternatively, update link is offered below as well:

Realme 5 November OTA update link

The changelog suggests that the Realme 5 update will bring system-wide dark mode. It will allow users to enjoy the grey scale interface through the phone's ecosystem. The update also adds wide-angle video recording, and improves brightness of rear main camera. The update optimises low-light scene shooting for rear portrait mode, improves preview clarity of rear camera, and optimises the issue of noise on the subject's face with front and rear camera.

The update also brings the ability to change font in Theme Store, a new Realme Laboratory, and an option for notification dots for updates. It brought along a fast switch toggle between SIM cards in the notification centre, and removes the reminder after hotspot is enabled. The ability to swipe left or right to dismiss message notifications, and the option to swipe down on home screen for global search or notification centre has also been added. As mentioned, the update brings a fix for the issue that prevented he battery to be fully charged.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Update, Realme, Dark Mode, October SEcurity Patch
