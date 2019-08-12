Realme is set to launch its new phone in India with a quad rear camera setup on August 20, Flipkart confirmed through a dedicated microsite. The new phone, which is teased to debut as a new Realme 5-series model, will feature an ultra-wide-angle lens. The development of the new Realme phone comes just days after the Chinese company revealed its first 64-megapixel camera phone that will sport a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. The Realme 64-megapixel camera phone will arrive in India before Diwali, which means before October 27.

The microsite on Flipkart reveals that the Realme 5-series phone is launching in India on August 20. The launch will take place formally at 12:30pm.

Alongside confirming the launch, the dedicated microsite highlights that the upcoming Realme phone will come with a primary sensor with a "large pixel size" and "large aperture" lens. The handset will also have a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle that carries a 119-degree field-of-view, tertiary sensor with a super macro lens sporting a focal length of 4cm, and a fourth sensor with a portrait lens.

Flipkart has additionally released a teaser video that shows off the back of the upcoming Realme phone -- especially the quad rear camera setup alongside an LED flash module.

Last week, Realme showcased its 64-megapixel camera phone that is touted to debut in India before Diwali. The company announced that it had used the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. This is notably the same sensor that Samsung and Xiaomi are also set to deploy on their 64-megapixel camera phone. Furthermore, the Realme phone with the new sensor could arrive as the Realme X Pro, an upgrade of the original Realme X.

While demonstrating its 64-megapixel camera phone in New Delhi last week, Realme also revealed that it plans to unveil two additional quad camera smartphones. One of those models could be the upcoming Realme 5-series phone that's launching in the country on August 20.

