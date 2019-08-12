Technology News
loading

Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals

The new Realme phone is touted to carry a primary sensor with a "large pixel size" and "large aperture" lens.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart has released a microsite to show off the upcoming Realme phone

Highlights
  • The launch of new Realme phone will take place at 12:30pm on August 20
  • There is an ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field-of-view
  • Realme last week showed off its 64-megapixel camera phone

Realme is set to launch its new phone in India with a quad rear camera setup on August 20, Flipkart confirmed through a dedicated microsite. The new phone, which is teased to debut as a new Realme 5-series model, will feature an ultra-wide-angle lens. The development of the new Realme phone comes just days after the Chinese company revealed its first 64-megapixel camera phone that will sport a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. The Realme 64-megapixel camera phone will arrive in India before Diwali, which means before October 27.

The microsite on Flipkart reveals that the Realme 5-series phone is launching in India on August 20. The launch will take place formally at 12:30pm.

Alongside confirming the launch, the dedicated microsite highlights that the upcoming Realme phone will come with a primary sensor with a "large pixel size" and "large aperture" lens. The handset will also have a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle that carries a 119-degree field-of-view, tertiary sensor with a super macro lens sporting a focal length of 4cm, and a fourth sensor with a portrait lens.

Flipkart has additionally released a teaser video that shows off the back of the upcoming Realme phone -- especially the quad rear camera setup alongside an LED flash module.

 

Last week, Realme showcased its 64-megapixel camera phone that is touted to debut in India before Diwali. The company announced that it had used the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. This is notably the same sensor that Samsung and Xiaomi are also set to deploy on their 64-megapixel camera phone. Furthermore, the Realme phone with the new sensor could arrive as the Realme X Pro, an upgrade of the original Realme X.

While demonstrating its 64-megapixel camera phone in New Delhi last week, Realme also revealed that it plans to unveil two additional quad camera smartphones. One of those models could be the upcoming Realme 5-series phone that's launching in the country on August 20.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 series, Realme India, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Doodle Celebrates Vikram Sarabhai's 100th Birth Anniversary
Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected Today: Live Updates
  2. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  4. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  5. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  6. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  8. All You Need to Know About Sacred Games Season 2
  9. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  10. Google Wants to Make Sure You Get the Cheapest Flight Tickets
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  2. Google Doodle Celebrates Vikram Sarabhai's 100th Birth Anniversary
  3. Snapchat Bets on Localisation, Opens Office in Mumbai to Expand India Base
  4. Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire After Hitting Tow Truck in Moscow
  5. RIL AGM Begins; Jio Phone 3 Reveal, Jio GigaFiber Commercial Launch in India Expected Today: Live Updates From Reliance AGM
  6. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  7. Russian Media Agency Complains YouTube Facilitates Protests
  8. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Nokia 7.2 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Rumoured IFA 2019 Launch
  10. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.