Realme 5 Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,990 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 06:30 IST
Realme 5 Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme 5 was launched in India last month alongside the Realme 5 Pro

Highlights
  • Realme 5 will be offered in two colour options
  • Realme 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The Realme phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 5 is all set to go on sale again in India today. The smartphone will be offered via the Chinese smartphone maker's Realme.com and Flipkart starting at 12pm (noon). Realme has also revealed that the phone will now be offered every Tuesday in the country. Additionally, it said that the next sale for the Realme 5 Pro will take place tomorrow. To recall, Realme 5 comes with features like a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad rear camera setup, a 13-megapixel front shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 price in India, sale offers

Realme 5 price starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. As mentioned, the next sale for Realme 5 will start at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 5 will be offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

In terms of the sale offers, Realme 5 buyers on Realme.com will be able to avail 7 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 750 when paying using MobiKwik. The buyers will also be eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000. Whereas, the Flipkart buyers will get 5 percent instant discount when using a HDFC Bank credit card. There is 5 percent cashback for shoppers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well.

Realme 5 Review

Realme 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 runs on Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0 on top. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a 5,000mAh battery on board.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Realme 5 houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. Realme has included a 13-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Other specifications include up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme 5 price in India, Realme 5 specifications, Realme
