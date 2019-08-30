Realme 5 went on sale for the second time in India today, at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. That sale has now concluded, and the company is repeating the first sale tradition and is conducting another sale at 8pm IST today. The phone will also be made available offline in mid-September for those who wish to get a hands-on before purchasing it. Key features of the Realme 5 include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale at 8pm IST in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options.

Launch offers include complete mobile protection at Rs. 99 on Flipkart. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or Realme.com. Other offers include cashback up to Rs. 2,000 via Paytm UPI, free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 via MobiKwik.

Realme 5 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh, has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

