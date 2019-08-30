Technology News
loading
Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India at 8pm IST Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Jio is providing exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000, on purchase of the Realme 5.

Updated: 30 August 2019 15:06 IST
Reame 5 will be available in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999
  • It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • It has quad rear cameras with a 12-megapixel main sensor

Realme 5 went on sale for the second time in India today, at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. That sale has now concluded, and the company is repeating the first sale tradition and is conducting another sale at 8pm IST today. The phone will also be made available offline in mid-September for those who wish to get a hands-on before purchasing it. Key features of the Realme 5 include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale at 8pm IST in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options.

Realme 5 Pro Review

Launch offers include complete mobile protection at Rs. 99 on Flipkart. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or Realme.com. Other offers include cashback up to Rs. 2,000 via Paytm UPI, free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 via MobiKwik.

Realme 5 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh, has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Realme 5

Realme 5

Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme 5 Price in India, Realme 5 specifications, Realme
